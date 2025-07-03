Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, star of Eataly NYC Flatiron

Journalists and influencers celebrated the delicate yet slightly spicy taste of this European culinary delight on a summery, country-chic style evening

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York summer was lit up a few days ago by a new star: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, the cured raw ham, a European culinary delight, was the star of an exclusive evening at the Il Patio di Eataly Flatiron restaurant, on prestigious 5th Avenue.The special guests at this event, which started at 5 p.m., were journalists, influencers and opinion leaders invited to a close encounter with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, to learn about its thousand-year history, traditional production method and authentic taste.The Patio, renowned for offering an outdoor dining experience, featured a bucolic table setting for the occasion, complete with checked tablecloths and grass details, in line with the event concept that celebrates Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO as the special ingredient for a picnic together.Welcoming the guests was Simone Bocchini, COO Fratelli Beretta USA: "This evening is an integral part of a promotional project “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO”, desired by the Protection Consortium and co-funded by the European Commission to raise awareness among American consumers of the value of our ham, which preserves, in its unique flavour and recognisable from the first taste, a long history of passion and technique which has allowed it to boast the quality mark today.Davide Carnimati, a professional pork butcher from Italy, revealed his art of hand-slicing, offering those present a tasting of pure Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.The evening continued with the tasting of many other delicacies enhanced by the sweet but slightly spicy flavour of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO: Bruschetta and Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO with Balsamic Seasonal Fruits; Focacce in various versions, pizza alla pala stuffed with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Stracciatella, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula; Prosciutto and gorgonzola dolce, pasta house made with rustic ragu of Prosciutto and, unfailingly, the accompanying ham and cheese board.This celebratory evening, which follows the one held in recent months in Los Angeles, further reinforces the synergy between Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and Eataly, the distribution and tasting chain of high-quality food and wine products. Further initiatives throughout the year in support of THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO project can be found on the project's official website www.gemham.eu and Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

