DCSC Associate Judge James Crowell Lends His Legal Expertise During a Recent Trip to Zambia

DC Superior Court Associate Judge is back from Zambia, where, last week, he had the honor of lending his legal expertise to those working within the Zambian judiciary.

Through a partnership between the Department of Justice and the United States Embassy in Zambia, Judge Crowell was able to share his knowledge on complex legal issues and how Zambia officials might better be able to handle and tackle similar legal matters

Spearheaded by DOJ’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training Division, Judge Crowell and the other invited participants helped to deliver a road program focused on complex financial cases for Zambia’s Economic and Financial Crimes Court.

Through such programs, the U.S. Government fosters productive relationships with Zambian partners to combat corruption and promote accountability.

Thank you, Judge Crowell.

