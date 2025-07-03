Submit Release
RIDOH Recommends Closing the Swimming Area at George Washington Campground

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing the swimming area at George Washington Campground in Chepachet due to high bacteria counts.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

