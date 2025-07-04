PD16 Legacy Builders Celebration Honors Nine Men of Impact for Transformational Community Leadership

A & B Creative Event Center makes history honoring 9 male leaders for service, mentorship, and lasting community impact in Planning District 16.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a night filled with purpose, pride, and powerful storytelling, the PD16 Legacy Builders: Men of Impact Celebration made history on June 28, 2025, as the first regional event solely dedicated to recognizing the contributions of male leaders in Planning District 16. Hosted by A & B Creative Event Center , the black-tie gala brought together over 60 guests to honor nine extraordinary men whose quiet service has sparked real, lasting change across the community.“This wasn’t just an awards night—it was a declaration,” said Latasha Brooks, A & B’s CEO and co-founder. “We wanted to remind our region that legacy is built through love, mentorship, service, and showing up. These men are doing just that, and they deserved this moment.”Each honoree received a custom legacy award and was spotlighted for their unique impact:Brian Hampton – Recovery Advocacy and Second Chances LeadershipEric S. George – Educational Access and Business MentorshipJohn Reid – Nonprofit Innovation and Community UpliftJaime Garza – Visual Storytelling and Cultural EmpowermentBishop Joseph Henderson – Spiritual Leadership and Generational HealingBishop Ron Willis – Faith-Based Transformation and Youth AdvocacyJR Flatter – Leadership Coaching and Veteran EmpowermentGary Holland – Community Service and Organizational DevelopmentRetired Brigadier General Dave W. Burton – Military Service and MentorshipThe night was rich with inspiration—from gourmet cuisine and live music by Brencore Entertainment, to impactful keynote speeches by JR Flatter and Brigadier General Dave W. Burton. The room pulsed with emotion as honorees shared personal reflections on service, legacy, and the importance of being seen.Building Legacy Through CommunityThis celebration is part of A & B Creative Event Center’s broader mission to use events as a catalyst for connection, healing, and recognition. A & B, a Black and woman-owned business, has quickly become the region’s go-to venue for mission-driven celebrations, including the EmpowerHer Summit , free monthly community events like RiseUp FXBG, and Business Social Events.The Legacy Builders event was made possible through the support of committed partners and sponsors:Enough Inc.Global Business Women TrailblazersSusan Coleman & Janette Hollard, Event Co-CoordinatorsMary Washington Hospital, the event’s first official table sponsorFlatter, Inc., whose early investment helped make the event accessible to the community“This event reminded us how much power there is in simply saying ‘thank you,’” Brooks added. “We’re not just hosting events—we’re helping to rewrite what leadership looks like in our region.”Looking Ahead: 2026 and BeyondWith community excitement at an all-time high, A & B Creative Event Center has confirmed that the PD16 Legacy Builders Celebration will return annually.Nominations for the 2026 honorees open this January. Plans are already in motion for:* A Legacy Builder Scholarship Fund for young men pursuing careers in service* Mentorship opportunities pairing honorees with rising leaders* A community documentary project capturing the stories of unsung heroesAbout A & B Creative Event CenterLocated in Fredericksburg, VA, A & B is a 10,000 sq. ft. full-service event venue dedicated to community transformation through celebration. Since opening their first location in 2022, the venue has hosted over 150 events and served more than 8,000 attendees—all while championing access, inclusion, and legacy-building.For media inquiries, interviews, or photos, contact: Latasha Brooks – 540-915-0778 Email: contactus@latashabrooks.comA & B Creative Event Center – Where community, legacy, and celebration converge.Contact: Latasha BrooksEmail: contactus@latashabrooks.comPhone: 540-915-0778Date: July 1, 2025

