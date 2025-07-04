Small New York Firm, The Corporate Presence, Selected to Provide Awards for 2025 ESPY Awards

Boutique Design Studio Honored Once Again as Official Trophy Provider for Sports’ Biggest Night

We’re proud to be part of an event as prestigious as the ESPYs and to see our awards in such impressive hands over the years” — David Haas CEO of The Corporate Presence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a remarkable recognition of craftsmanship and design excellence, The Corporate Presence, a small, boutique design and recognition firm based in New York, has again been selected to create the trophies for the 2025 ESPY Awards —one of the most prestigious events in the world of sports and entertainment. The star-studded ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, celebrating the best athletes and sports moments of the year.Since their inception in 1993, the ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) have honored greatness in sports through iconic moments and unforgettable acceptance speeches. From Dick Vitale’s heartfelt 2022 tribute to Jim Valvano, to Stuart Scott’s legendary 2014 speech—“You beat cancer by how you live”—the ESPYs have served as a cultural touchstone, blending athletic achievement with inspiration, courage, and humanity. Past recipients of the distinctive silver-sphere trophies have included legends such as Serena Williams, LeBron James, Simone Biles, Peyton Manning, Maya Moore, and Tom Brady.To be selected as the official award provider for an event of such stature is a milestone achievement for The Corporate Presence, a firm known for its high-end, custom-crafted awards for Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, and global brands. Despite its small size, the company has built an international reputation for excellence in design, providing custom awards to clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups.“We’re really proud of our association with an event that has the visibility and prestige that the ESPY’s have,” said David Haas, CEO of The Corporate Presence. “Over the years we’ve watched the awards we’ve made end up in some pretty impressive hands.”For a boutique firm like The Corporate Presence, this collaboration is a powerful reminder that even the smallest teams can have a monumental impact when passion, vision, and creativity come together.Media Contact:Adrienne LuongoDirector of Digital StrategyThe Corporate Presence/Prestige Custom AwardsPhone: (646) 693-0051Email: adriennel@prestigecustomawards.comWebsite: https://cpresence.com/ About The Corporate Presence:Founded in 1981, The Corporate Presence/Prestige Custom Awards is a New York-based design studio specializing in high-end, custom awards, trophies, and financial deal toys. The company works with a range of corporate and non-profits clients internationally, and designs awards and commemoratives in a variety of media, including crystal, Lucite, metal, and wood.About the ESPY Awards:The ESPY Awards, presented annually by ESPN, honor individual and team athletic achievement and other sports-related performance. The broadcast of the 2024 Awards ceremony, hosted by Serena Williams, attracted 2.6 million viewers.

