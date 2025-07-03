Scalise: OBBB Delivers on Trump’s Agenda

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ Fox and Friends to discuss how President Trump and House Republicans are delivering on their promises through the One Big Beautiful Bill. Leader Scalise stated that despite Democrat leaders’ efforts, House Republicans are on track to deliver for struggling families who suffered under four years of Biden’s failed policies. Leader Scalise outlined how lower costs at the pump, a secure border, and rooting out the wasteful spending of taxpayers' dollars are all promises made, promises kept.

“Yeah, Charlie, great to be with you. Good morning. This bill has been on life support many times throughout the – this will be the fourth major vote on the House floor in this bill, and it's always been tight. We have a tight majority, but we've always stuck together. We've come together when we’ve needed to. I will tell you, Donald Trump has been there every step of the way to make sure we got this bill to the next step. The final step is going to be getting it to President Trump's desk in just the next [few] hours.

“It was a lot of one-on-one conversations, some group meetings [to whip votes]. Look, I was up at 1:00 in the morning with President Trump on a call with a couple of members and the Speaker of the House. Every step of the way, President Trump has been right there talking to our members, walking them through why this bill is so important for the country. Look, this bill delivers on President Trump's agenda. But remember, this was the American agenda that the voters gave us a mandate to go deliver so that we can help families get back up off their feet after four years of Joe Biden's failed policies, lowering food costs at the grocery store, lowering energy costs, securing our border, opening up more energy production, ensuring there's no tax increase.

“Then, of course, President Trump went further and said, no tax on tips for those waiters and waitresses working hard hours. If you're a shift worker working overtime, a cop working overtime, you're not going to pay taxes on your overtime. All that's in this bill and a lot more. We have school choice for low-income families who want better options for their kids. That's in this bill."

On Democrats being out of touch with the needs of everyday Americans:

“Well, Lawrence, I wish it would. But sadly, you can see, the Democrat Party is in disarray.It's why right now they're literally standing in the way on the House floor. They don't want that waitress, who's making $32,000 a year, that's the average pay of a tip worker, they don't want that waitress to get her own money back, to not have to pay taxes on tips. They want to keep that money in Washington and want to keep power in Washington, and they don't want to give it away. Donald Trump wants to empower families in America. He wants to get a new renaissance, literally a golden age of America again, and it's going to happen. The Democrats don't want to be a part of it because the Socialists have taken over their party. But you know what? Most of America does not want socialism, and that's why we won the majority, and that's why we're going to deliver on the promises that Donald Trump made and we made.

“It's going to end soon. But look, I think it's good that America gets to see it's the same lies, the same scare tactics that the American people rejected in November. They have not understood why the American people said, ‘We want Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress,’ and we're going to deliver today. Once they finish all of their lies and bloviating, we're going to deliver for those hardworking families. And this bill is going to deliver great benefits to American families. Starting day 1, July Fourth, tomorrow, Independence Day, is going to be a great day for America for a lot of reasons. We celebrate independence, but Americans are going to celebrate the renaissance and the new golden age of America.”

On rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in government spending:

“Charlie, a lot of the early conversations, there were some members that wanted to change this bill again. We could go around 10 more times, and you're going to basically end up in the same place. Let's remember, there in this bill, House and Senate, $1.6 trillion in cuts to waste, fraud, and abuse. Most Americans want to get rid of waste, fraud, and abuse. Democrats in Congress don't. But this bill does that. That's historic. That had never been done before. And so by cleaning up a lot of that waste, it allows you to free up more tax cuts for families who are working. I'm talking blue-collar workers. So we deliver on all those things, but some members wanted to do more. I would want to do more. Let's try it in the next bill. But you have to get this bill done first. And President Trump made that clear. Let's get this bill signed and then go fight for the next things we want to do. We're going to keep delivering wins for the American people.”

On House Republicans delivering for American families:

“Well, look, go look at the tape about two hours ago. One of the lead Democrats was sitting right behind Hakeem Jeffries, and he fell asleep. Hakeem's speech was so boring. And they literally yanked him off the floor. They said, ‘Let's get him out of here and replace him with another Democrat.’ They've had to replace him with a few others because he's put so many people to sleep.

“The American people are watching this. They know the theatrics and the lies, and they're sick and tired of the lies. They want hope and optimism. That's what Donald Trump ran on, is to say, ‘There is a better America.’ You don't have to have four years of malaise under Joe Biden, where inflation is high, gas prices are high, you can't even fill up your grocery cart, crimes out of control, illegals are running rampant, millions a year. We finally are fixing those problems, and this bill really delivers on the rest of those promises to get this country back on track, to bring hope back to people who want to control their own destiny. Democrats will stand in the way. That's why they're a party of the past. That's why they're a party of failure and socialism. Americans have rejected that.

“God bless you. We're going to get it done.”

