Teewing Launches Mars XTR: A 10000W All-Terrain Beast Electric Scooter Built for Extreme Riders

Teewing Mars XTR Named Best Engineering Electric Scooter of 2024 for Its high performance Telelever suspension system Teewing Mars XTR Glides Through Urban Streets With Power and Precision Conquering Rugged Trails: Teewing Mars XTR Tackles Off-Road Terrain With Ease

Engineered for thrill-seekers, the Teewing Mars XTR delivers 10000W peak power, massive 11-inch tires, and unbeatable off-road capability.

We built the Mars XTR for riders who crave raw power, range, and control. It's a machine that redefines what an electric scooter can do.” — Teewing Product Manager, Mars Series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teewing, the high-performance electric mobility brand known for pushing the boundaries of e-ride innovation, proudly unveils the Mars XTR—its most powerful and extreme electric scooter to date. Boasting a staggering 10000W dual motor output and rugged 11-inch hybrid off-road tires, the Mars XTR is purpose-built to conquer any terrain with unmatched torque, stability, and style.Designed for hardcore urban adventurers and off-road thrill-seekers alike, the Teewing Mars XTR 10000W electric scooter is more than just an electric scooter—it's a statement of power and engineering precision. Whether you're tearing up a mountain trail or cruising through city streets, the Mars XTR offers the strength, control, and speed to deliver an electrifying ride every time.Key Features of the Teewing Mars XTR Include:Dual 5000W Motors (10000W Peak Power):Experience explosive acceleration and hill-climbing torque, capable of reaching top speeds over 60 mph (100 km/h) under optimal conditions.11-Inch Hybrid Tires:Massive, ultra-durable tires with off-road treads provide unbeatable grip and shock absorption on any surface, from gravel paths to urban roads.High-Capacity 72V Battery:Go the distance with a long-range battery designed for endurance, offering up to 70 miles (112 km) on a single charge.Full Suspension System:Advanced front and rear shock absorbers ensure a smooth, controlled ride even on the roughest terrain.Hydraulic Disc Brakes with ABS:Equipped with high-performance hydraulic brakes for ultra-responsive stopping power and enhanced rider safety.Smart LCD Display and Security Features:Stay informed with real-time ride data and ride with peace of mind thanks to integrated anti-theft systems."With the Mars XTR, we’ve created the ultimate electric scooter for riders who demand serious performance," said a Teewing spokesperson. "It’s not just about speed—it’s about giving riders confidence, range, and capability, no matter where the road—or trail—takes them."The Mars XTR reflects Teewing’s ongoing commitment to redefining the limits of personal electric transportation. From its oversized frame to its aggressive stance and cutting-edge powertrain, this model is built to handle whatever you throw at it—and look good doing it.Availability and Pricing:The Teewing Mars XTR off-road electric scooter is now available for order through Teewing’s official website, with prices starting at $3,399 USD. Free shipping is available to North America.

Teewing Mars XTR 10000W Electric Scooter – Off-Road Beast in Action

