ChatEurope, the first chatbot dedicated to European news

PARIS, FRANCE, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched today by 15 partners including a dozen leading European media organizations, this unique news platform (www.chateurope.eu) integrates, for the first time, a chatbot, a conversational agent powered by artificial intelligence, able to answer your questions about European news in all EU languages.

Its purpose is very simple: to help you better understand Europe, the way it works, how decisions are made and how these decisions impact your life.

Led by Agence France-Presse, the media consortium behind this platform brings together prominent names in European journalism: the German and French broadcasters Deutsche Welle and France Médias Monde; the Romanian radio RFI Romania; the German and Italian news agencies dpa and Ansa; the Polish press group Agora; the Spanish non-profit foundation fighting against disinformation Maldita.es; the Spanish daily El Pais, and the online media outlet specialized in Southeast Europe OBCT.

At the heart of this innovative project, the ChatEurope chatbot was developed by the Romanian company DRUID AI and operates using the language model of the French company Mistral.

As the technical partner of the project, Xwiki developed the news platform. Dpa and AFP subsidiaries, news aktuell and MediaConnect, are in charge of the communication.

ChatEurope formulates its answers solely based on the thousands of articles provided by consortium members and always cites its sources, offering its users a guarantee of reliability amid widespread disinformation on social media.

In a rapidly evolving media landscape, it also promises users a fully personalized experience, navigating the content offering based on their questions.

Breaking news, analyses, explanatory formats to better understand Europe, articles on the national implications of European policies, vertical videos on social media and even documentaries, ChatEurope is aimed at all European citizens, regardless of their origin or age.

This platform was launched in seven languages: French, English, Spanish, Italian, German, Romanian, and Polish, but its chatbot is able to answer in all EU languages.

ChatEurope is co-funded by the European Commission and enjoys complete editorial independence, a key to its credibility.

“By combining reliability and innovation, ChatEurope will be a game-changer when it comes to information on European affairs. Through this new platform, European citizens will be able to converse in their own language with a chatbot capable of finding credible, verified answers to their questions from the news content provided by leading media organizations. Media urgently need to adapt in the face of pervasive disinformation and the advent of artificial intelligence, and that's precisely what we're doing with ChatEurope," said Christine Buhagiar, AFP's director of development and diversification

ChatEurope partners:

- Agence France-Presse (AFP) / France

- Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) / Italy

- Agora Media Group / Poland

- German Press Agency (dpa) / Germany

- Deutsche Welle (DW) / Germany

- DRUID AI / Romania

- El Pais / Spain

- France Médias Monde / France

- Maldita.es / Spain

- MediaConnect (AFP) / France

- news aktuell (dpa) / Germany

- Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT) / Italy

- RFI Romania / Romania

- XWIKI SAS / France

- XWIKI SOFTWARE / Romania

About us

Contact: Anne Boussarie / press@chateurope.eu

