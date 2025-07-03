Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: first quarter of 2025

3 July 2025

Households' financial investment increased at broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.5% in first quarter of 2025

Non-financial corporations' financing grew at higher annual rate of 1.3%, compared with 1.0% in previous quarter

Non-financial corporations' gross operating surplus increased at annual rate 3.3%, while it decreased in previous quarter (-1.5%)

Chart 1 Household financing and financial and non-financial investment (annual growth rates) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

Data for household financing and financial and non-financial investment (Chart 1)

Chart 2 NFC gross-operating surplus, non-financial investment and financing (annual growth rates) Source: ECB and Eurostat.

Data for NFC gross-operating surplus, non-financial investment and financing (Chart 2)

Households

Household gross disposable income increased at a lower annual rate of 2.9% in the first quarter of 2025 (after 4.2% in the previous quarter). Compensation of employees grew at a lower rate of 4.6% (after 4.9%). Gross operating surplus and mixed income of the self-employed as well as property income also increased at lower rates (1.5% after 3.2%, and 0.8% after 1.5% respectively). Household consumption expenditure grew at a lower rate of 2.8% (after 3.6%).

Household gross saving rate was unchanged at 15.4% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

Household gross non-financial investment (which refers mainly to housing) increased at an annual rate of 0.5% in the first quarter of 2025, after decreasing (-1.6%) in the previous quarter. Loans to households, the main component of household financing, grew at a higher rate of 1.7% (after 1.3%).

Household financial investment increased at an unchanged annual rate of 2.5% in the first quarter of 2025. Among its components, currency and deposits grew at an unchanged rate of 3.0%. Investment in debt securities increased at a lower rate of 0.7% (after 7.8%). Investment in shares and other equity grew at a higher rate of 2.3% (after 1.9%) mainly due to continued high growth of investments in investment fund shares (7.9% after 7.0%). Investment in life insurance increased at a higher rate of 1.6% (after 1.2%) and in pension schemes at a lower rate of 2.0% (after 2.2%).

Household net worth increased at an unchanged annual rate of 4.4% in the first quarter of 2025. The growth in net worth was mainly due to valuation gains in non-financial assets in addition to investments. Housing wealth, the main component of non-financial assets grew at a higher rate of 4.2% (after 3.0%). The household debt-to-income ratio decreased, to 81.7% in the first quarter of 2025 from 83.8% in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-financial corporations

Net value added by NFCs increased at a higher annual rate of 4.2% in the first quarter of 2025 (after 2.6% in the previous quarter). Gross operating surplus grew at a rate of 3.3%, after decreasing (‑1.5%) in the previous quarter, and net property income (defined in this context as property income receivable minus interest and rent payable) also increased. As a result gross entrepreneurial income (broadly equivalent to cash flow) increased at a higher rate of 4.0% (after 1.3%).[1]

NFCs’ gross non-financial investment increased at a higher annual rate of 4.6% in the first quarter of 2025 (after 1.5%).[2] Financial investment grew at higher rate of 2.0% (after 1.8%). Among its components, net purchases of debt securities and loans granted increased at higher rates (8.7% after 2.1% and 2.9% after 2.6%), and investment in shares and other equity grew at a lower rate of 0.4% (after 0.7%). Other accounts receivable, including trade credits, increased as well.

Financing of NFCs increased at a higher annual rate of 1.3% (after 1.0%). Loan financing (2.0% after 1.3%)[3], debt securities net issuance (1.6% after 1.4%) and trade credit financing (4.1% after 3.6%) all grew at higher rates. Equity financing increased at a broadly unchanged rate of 0.5%.

The NFC debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 67.3% in the first quarter of 2025, from 68.5% in the same quarter of the previous year; the non-consolidated, wider debt measure decreased to 139.0% from 140.7%.

