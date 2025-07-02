Submit Release
Response to the decision of the Styrian provincial parliament to amend the Symbols Act

SLOVENIA, July 2 - Following the parliament's decision of 1 July 2025 to approve an amendment to the Symbols Act, enshrining the Dachsteinlied as the anthem of the Austrian province of Styria, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs reiterates its stance that the use of historically outdated symbols which undermine the achieved coexistence and productive cooperation between Slovenia and Austria is unacceptable.

