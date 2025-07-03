Joint symposium on cancer biology held at UM

MACAU, July 3 - The ‘MoE-FSCPO/SUAT Joint Workshop/Symposium on Cancer Biology’ was held at the University of Macau (UM). The event brought together over 100 experts, scholars, and researchers in biomedical sciences to discuss the latest research advances in cancer biology.

The symposium was jointly organised by the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of UM, the Ministry of Education Frontiers Science Center for Precision Oncology, University of Macau (FSCPO), the Faculty of Synthetic Biology of Shenzhen University of Advanced Technology (SUAT), and the Institute of Synthetic Biology of the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (SIAT). Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chuxia Deng, dean of FHS and chief scientist of FSCPO, highlighted FHS’s significant progress in precision oncology research following its establishment, adding that the faculty’s research outcomes have been recognised by the international academic community. He noted that the establishment of FSCPO, the first and only national-level frontiers science centre in Hong Kong and Macao, represents a new milestone for Macao’s advancements in medical research. Deng also expressed hope that research projects led by FSCPO will lay a solid foundation for future medical development in Macao and the wider region.

In his speech, Zhang Xian-En, dean of the Faculty of Synthetic Biology at SUAT, outlined China’s strategic direction in synthetic biology. He highlighted the strong support from the Shenzhen Municipal Government for the field, and noted that the collaborative efforts of SUAT and SIAT have yielded promising applications of synthetic biology in cancer treatment. He also mentioned that the Faculty of Health Sciences of UM and the Faculty of Synthetic Biology of SUAT have a strong alignment of their research focus and basic research, and that the joint symposium would provide a platform for promoting knowledge exchange and collaboration between the two parties.

The aim of the joint symposium was to explore cutting-edge research in precision oncology and cancer biology. These included the latest developments, translations, and challenges in immunotherapy, cancer mechanisms, cancer stem cells, and new materials for cancer drugs. Strategies to identify new technologies and theories to combat cancer were also discussed. The joint symposium featured 11 inspiring presentations by leading scientists from UM, SUAT, and SIAT. They included: Chuxia Deng; Di Lijun and Zhang Xuanjun, assistant deans of FHS; Dai Yunlu, associate professor in FHS; and Miao Kai, assistant professor in FHS; Zhao Yong, chair professor in the Faculty of Synthetic Biology at SUAT; Lian Qizhou, professor in the Faculty of Synthetic Biology at SUAT; Wei Ping, Hu Zheng, Gan Haiyun, Wang Yu, researchers in the Institute of Synthetic Biology at SIAT. Attendees actively engaged in the Q&A and discussion sessions during the symposium, fostering academic exchange.

This is the third joint symposium organised by FSCPO. The centre previously held two joint symposia in 2024, in partnership with Tongji University and Peking University, respectively. These symposia have provided a valuable platform for cancer research experts from the participating institutions to engage in in-depth discussions on their cutting-edge research findings, foster interdisciplinary and innovative research collaboration, and contribute to technological advancements in medical science.