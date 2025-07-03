System maintenance of IAM Suppliers Services Platform to take place

MACAU, July 3 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out system maintenance of the “IAM Suppliers Services Platform” from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on 6 July (Sunday). During this period, the services of the website and mobile versions of the “IAM Suppliers Services Platform” will be suspended. IAM apologises for any inconvenience caused to the public and the suppliers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.