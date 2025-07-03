System maintenance of IAM Suppliers Services Platform to take place

Submit Release
MACAU, July 3 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out system maintenance of the “IAM Suppliers Services Platform” from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on 6 July (Sunday). During this period, the services of the website and mobile versions of the “IAM Suppliers Services Platform” will be suspended. IAM apologises for any inconvenience caused to the public and the suppliers.

