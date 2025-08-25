Houzeo Launches ‘Collections’ in Indiana for Smarter Management of Shortlisted Homes

This new ‘Favorites’ feature upgrade lets Indiana home buyers segregate their favorite homes into custom lists and manage them in real time.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has introduced Collections—an enhancement in its popular Favorites feature. It is designed to help buyers keep their shortlisted properties organized and accessible on the go.In fast-moving real estate markets, buyers demand more control. The Collections feature lets them simplify their home search by creating custom lists. Buyers can instantly open these lists for quicker comparisons and decisions. They can group properties by neighborhood or city, home style, price range, or any other personal criteria.For instance, a buyer researching houses for sale in Indiana can create a collection titled “Indianapolis Suburbs” or “Lakefront Properties.” These collections offer flexibility to buyers who can edit them when required. Likewise, a buyer browsing homes for sale in Gary can make groups and name them “Family Homes” or “Living in Gary.”With competition heating up in places like the Indianapolis real estate market , Collections empowers buyers to shortlist smarter, evaluate options faster, and stay ahead of other bidders with confidence and ease.Houzeo already has a buyer-friendly interface featuring professional photos, in-depth listings, and special search filters. Buyers can explore and share properties, save favorites, set up showings, and submit offers—all from their mobile devices.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.