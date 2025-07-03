Animal Genetics Market Projected to Reach USD 9.44 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Animal Genetics Market Size

Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in the animal genetics market are driving market share growth and geographical expansion.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a Mordor Intelligence report on the Animal Genetics industry, the market is valued at USD 6.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 9.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period. The animal genetics market report highlights how rising demand for high-quality animal protein, advancements in animal reproductive technologies, and increasing livestock productivity requirements shape the market’s growth trajectory globally.Key Market TrendsGrowing Emphasis on Livestock Productivity: Demand for genetically superior animals to increase meat and dairy productivity is a key driver for the animal genetics market.Rising Focus on Breeding for Disease Resistance: Growing focus on improving disease resistance among livestock species is driving genetic research investments. Animal breeders and genetic companies are developing cattle, poultry, and swine with enhanced resistance to common infectious diseases. This approach supports higher yields with lower mortality rates and reduces reliance on antibiotics, aligning with global animal health standards and sustainability goals. The trend is visible in North America and Europe, where regulatory policies support sustainable animal farming practices.Growth in Artificial Insemination and Embryo Transfer: Artificial insemination remains a widely adopted technique in cattle and swine breeding due to its cost-effectiveness, better genetic dissemination, and ease of use. Embryo transfer technology is also gaining traction to achieve faster genetic improvement, particularly in dairy and beef cattle. Companies are investing in reproductive biotechnologies to support farmers in improving herd genetics while maintaining animal welfare standards. This segment is expected to continue growing as demand for higher milk yields and meat quality rises globally.Increasing Demand for Poultry Genetics: The poultry segment is experiencing robust growth as consumers prefer poultry meat for its affordability and protein value. Genetic companies are focusing on enhancing poultry breeds for better feed efficiency, weight gain, and disease resistance. The report highlights that Asia-Pacific is a significant market for poultry genetics due to the high consumption of broiler meat and eggs. Moreover, the region’s expanding middle-class population is further boosting demand for genetically improved poultry breeds to meet protein requirements efficiently.Industry Response and OutlookCompanies in the animal genetics market are responding to the growing demand for improved livestock productivity by investing in advanced breeding technologies and expanding their genetic product portfolios. Many players are focusing on enhancing disease resistance and feed efficiency in animals to support sustainable production systems. Strategic collaborations, research initiatives, and acquisitions are strengthening their market positions, particularly in emerging economies with rising meat and dairy consumption. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady growth as livestock producers continue to adopt genetic tools to meet global protein demands while ensuring animal health and welfare standards are met effectively.Leading Companies in the MarketMajor players operating in the animal genetics market include CRV Holdings, Zoetis Services LLC, Genus PLC, URUS Group LP, and Animal Genetics Inc. These companies focus on expanding their genetic product portfolios and strengthening their research capabilities to cater to global livestock breeding demands. Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships remain common in this competitive landscape to enhance market share and geographical reach.For More information Visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/animal-genetics-market/?utm_source=einpr ConclusionThe animal genetics market is set to witness steady growth driven by rising global demand for quality animal protein, improved breeding technologies, and increasing focus on disease-resistant livestock. Companies are strengthening their genetic research capabilities to deliver efficient and sustainable breeding solutions for poultry, cattle, and swine industries. While regulatory standards and ethical considerations remain important factors, the market outlook remains positive as farmers and producers seek to enhance productivity, profitability, and food security through effective genetic practices.Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/animal-genetics-market?utm_source=einpr Related Reports from Mordor intelligence Bovine Animal Genetics Market : Forecast to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2030 from USD 3.70 billion by 2025.Middle East and Africa Animal Genetics Market: Expected to grow to USD 386.29 million by 2030 from USD 309.83 billion in 2025. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/middle-east-and-africa-animal-genetics-market?utm_source=einpr Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market : Projected CAGR of over 6.45% by 2030About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & Défense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

