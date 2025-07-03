Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Forecast To Reach $57.71 Billion By 2029 With 12.5% Annual Growth

Rapid Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Expected To Grow?

Rapid diagnostic technologies have played a pivotal role in enabling swift and accurate identification of pathogens, providing a significant boost to the global healthcare sector in recent years. Enhanced readiness for pandemics, a rise in healthcare spending in emerging economies, and increasing awareness of early disease detection were instrumental in growing the rapid diagnostics market size from $32.01 billion in 2024 to $36.08 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%.

What Might The Next Few Years Hold For The Rapid Diagnostics Market?

Looking ahead, the rapid diagnostics market is poised for even more impressive growth. Projections indicate an upswing to $57.71 billion by 2029, representing a CAGR of 12.5%. This optimism is fuelled by heightened adoption of personalized medicine, advancements in AI for diagnostics, and increased demand for home-based testing kits. The sector is also set to benefit from growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and a determined focus on pandemic preparedness. Meanwhile, advancements in microfluidics technology, biosensor-based diagnostics, smartphone diagnostic apps, lab-on-a-chip systems, and innovation in multiplexed testing platforms stand to shape market trends in the forecast period.

How Are Infectious Diseases Influencing The Rapid Diagnostics Market Growth?

One primary factor accelerating market growth is the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases. As the world becomes more connected through global travel, the transmission and infection rates of pathogenic microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi, have significantly increased. For instance, WHO data shows that global SARS-CoV-2 activity has been rising since mid-February 2025, with an 11% test positivity rate by May 2025. By enabling prompt and accurate identification of pathogens, rapid diagnostics contribute heavily to containing the spread of infections and improving patient outcomes.

Which Companies Are Shaping The Future Of The Rapid Diagnostics Market?

The pioneer companies stirring the rapid diagnostics market include household names such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Others like Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson, and Company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Hologic Inc. are also noteworthy contributors. These frontrunners are relentless in their pursuit of innovation and advancement, consistently shaping the state of rapid diagnostics globally.

How Is Product Innovation Influencing The Rapid Diagnostics Market?

San Diego-based QuidelOrtho Corporation, a leading manufacturer of rapid diagnostic healthcare solutions, recently launched the Sofia® Influenza A+B FIA Fluorescent Immunoassay, designed for the qualitative detection of influenza viruses. This novel product delivers significant improvements in sensitivity, accuracy, speed and cost-effectiveness of diagnostics, making it an excellent example of how companies are leveraging technological advancements to achieve better outcomes for patients.

How Is The Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Segmented?

The global rapid diagnostics market encompasses several product types, platforms, and applications. They include:

- Product Types: Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Other Product Types

- Platforms: Immunoassays, Molecular Detection, Other Rapid Diagnostic Platforms

- Applications: Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Fecal Occult Blood Testing, Coagulation Testing, Toxicology Testing.

Moreover, it spans an array of distribution channels like Hospital Pharmacies, Brick & Mortar, E-Commerce, and Other Distribution Channels. The end-user spectrum covers Diagnostic Centres, Homecare Settings, Hospital Pharmacies, and other end-users.

What Does The Geographical Spread Of The Rapid Diagnostics Market Look Like?

Regionally, North America dominated the rapid diagnostics market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region has shown impressive strides and is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period.

