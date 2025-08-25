Houzeo Adds ‘Collections’ to Its ‘Favorites’ Feature for Minnesota Buyers to Better Manage Their Saved Properties

With Collections, buyers in Minnesota can segregate their bookmarked properties into tailored lists for easier and faster management.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has upgraded its Favorites feature with Collections, giving Minnesota homebuyers a smarter way to stay organized during their property search.Buyers need to stay sharp given the fierce nature of Minnesota’s real estate market. With the Collections feature, they can build custom lists based on property types, neighborhoods, investment goals, or any criteria they choose. Buyers can use these lists to quickly sort through options and compare homes side by side.For instance, a buyer exploring houses for sale in Minnesota might create lists like “Minneapolis Townhomes” or “Twin Cities Homes.” Meanwhile, someone searching for homes for sale in Lakeville could save properties under a collection called “Lakeville Homes” or “Waterfront Living under $1M.”Houzeo is modernizing how people buy homes in active markets, including the Minneapolis real estate market . With Collections, buyers across Minnesota can keep their search organized and make faster, informed decisions.Houzeo already delivers a smooth home-search experience with high-quality photos of the properties, detailed listings, and advanced search filters. Buyers can explore listings, save favorites, book showings, and even submit offers—right from their smartphones.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

