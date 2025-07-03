LED Grow Lights Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously: USD 12.32 Billion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

Europe contributed major share in the LED grow lights market, accounting for more than 35.0% share in 2020.

The global LED grow lights market size was valued at $1.28 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $12.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " LED Grow Lights Market By Wattage (Low Power, Medium Power, and High Power), Spectrum (Narrow and Broad), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), and Application (Indoor Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Vertical Farming, Turf and Landscaping, Research, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global LED grow lights industry generated $1.28 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $12.32 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 28.2% from 2021 to 2030.Prime Determinants of GrowthHigh efficiency and controllability offered by LED grow lights and rise in adoption in vertical farming drive the growth of the global LED grow lights market. However, lack of standardization and high initial investment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, legalization of cannabis presents new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 280 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12781 The Low Power Segment to Maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast PeriodBased on wattage, the low power segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than half of the global LED grow lights market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to ease in installation and operation as it functions on the basis of plug-and-play. However, the medium power segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for indoor farming and the need for suitable intensity of light to generate optimum yield.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12781 The Narrow Segment to Maintain its Dominant Share during the Forecast PeriodBased on spectrum, the narrow segment held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global LED grow lights market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the selective spectrum of lights required by certain plants. However, the broad segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 31.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its crucial role in the treatment of bacterial infections in plants.Asia-Pacific, Followed by North America, to Grow at the Fastest CAGRBased on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.8% during the forecast period, owing to rapid surge in urban agriculture, such as greenhouses, vertical farming, and growth chambers. However, Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global LED grow lights market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is due to considerable investments in indoor farming due to lack of sufficient sunlight for healthy development of fruits and vegetables.Leading Market PlayersBlack Dog Grow Technologies Inc. (U.S.)Bridgelux Inc. (U.S.)CreeLED Inc. (U.S.)EVERLIGHT Electronics Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)Heliospectra AB (Sweden)Lumigrow Inc. (U.S.)OSRAM GmbH (Germany)Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)Savant Systems Inc. (U.S.)Signify Holding (Netherlands)𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 15 % 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0aad7c68109ccfff53c96c45eaf70590 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :UV LED Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uv-led-market UV-C LED Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uv-c-led-market-A13067 POLED Panel Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/poled-panel-market-A191065 Outdoor Solar LED Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/outdoor-solar-led-market-A74546

