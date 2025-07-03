Minister John Steenhuisen briefs media on Budget Vote speech, 8 Jul

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, cordially invites members of the media to attend a media briefing session following the presentation of the 2025 Budget Vote speeches.

The media briefing will provide an opportunity for the minister to address key priority areas of the department for the financial year 2025/26, evaluate progress on the goals set for the 2024/25 financial year, outline the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2025–2030 roadmap and reflect on the performance of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Furthermore, during the media briefing, members of the media will have full access to the executive management of the department in a question-and-answer session.

Interested members of the media are invited to join us as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 8 July 2025

Venue: Imbizo Media Room, Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town

Time: 12:30 to 14:00

Enquiries:

Joylene van Wyk

Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson

Cell: 083 292 7399

E-mail: JoyleneV@nda.gov.za

Rincert Moremi

Cell: 066 084 6192

E-mail: RincertM@nda.gov.za

Mercia Smith

Cell: 060 973 3816

E-mail: MerciaS@nda.gov.za

