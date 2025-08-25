Houzeo Upgrades its ‘Favorites’ Feature with ‘Collections,’ Helping Ohio Buyers Organize Their Homes

Houzeo’s newest enhancement empowers buyers to build customized lists of Ohio homes and keep their search organized in real time.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has rolled out Collections, a handy addition to its Favorites feature that makes it easier for Ohio homebuyers to stay on top of their home search with personalized lists.In Ohio’s competitive housing market, buyers need tools to help them stay focused and decisive. Collections is an enhancement that offers just that—enabling users to group saved properties by neighborhood, property style, investment plans, or any other criteria. Buyers can access and edit these lists anytime, making it simple to revisit and compare their top choices.For example, someone exploring houses for sale in Ohio might create collections like “Cleveland Condos” or “New Builds in Columbus.” A buyer researching homes for sale in Lorain could create lists like “Lorain Ranches” or “Homes Near Lake Erie.” Collections can be easily used to customize searches for any Ohio city or region.Buyers need an advantage in active markets like the Cincinnati housing market . With Collections, Ohio buyers can better organize their journey and move closer to finding their perfect home.Houzeo already has a strong digital presence for buyers with high-quality property photos, thorough listing details, and advanced filters. Buyers can use their smartphones to browse listings, save favorites, schedule tours, and even submit offers.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

