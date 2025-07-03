Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi engages traditional leaders and host Community Imbizo on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in Seshego as part of Mandela Month, 4 Jul

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will, as part of the Department’s Mandela Month activities, host a Community Imbizo on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in Seshego on Friday, 04 July 2025.

The Ministry has recently received distressing pleas from the residents of Seshego, calling for urgent government intervention in response to the rising number of GBVF incidents in the area.

This Imbizo forms part of the Department’s broader efforts to intensify the fight against GBVF and mobilise community-based solutions to end violence in society.

Ahead of the Imbizo, Minister Kubayi will hold a consultative session with traditional leaders in Limpopo.

The consultation aims to engage the Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders on the implementation of the Traditional Courts Act, including its draft regulations and draft code of conduct.

The envisaged role of traditional courts includes alleviating court roll backlogs, enabling access to restorative justice without the need for formal court proceedings, and reducing the travel burden for community members who would otherwise need to appear in traditional courts.

Members of the media are invited to cover the events as follows:

Session 1: Consultation with Traditional Leaders

Date: Friday, 04 July 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: The Ranch Hotel, Polokwane

Session 2: Community Imbizo on GBVF

Date: Friday, 04 July 2025

Time: 13h00

Venue: Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex, Seshego, Polokwane

Media confirmations: Junior Kotu – 078 457 6484

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

