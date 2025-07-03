Ministers Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Pemmy Majodina attend SADC 43rd Joint Meeting of Ministers responsible for Energy and Water sectors in Zimbabwe, 3 to 4 Jul

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa together with the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina are set to attend the upcoming 43rd Joint Meeting of Ministers responsible for Energy and Water sectors, hosted by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat in Harare, Zimbabwe, from 03 to 04 July 2025. This pivotal meeting aims to discuss key regional programmes and policies for sustainable energy and water management.

The SADC Ministers of Water and Energy Committee are a decision-making body that adopts decisions on regional policies and programmes that are implemented in the entire 16 SADC Member states both at regional and national level and ministers responsible for energy and water direct the regional energy as well as water and sanitation agenda.

As an essential platform for SADC member states, the Joint Meeting will focus on enhancing regional collaboration in the energy and water sectors. Minister Ramokgopa will engage with fellow ministers from across the region to address critical issues, including the status of implementation of previous decisions, the review of the SADC Protocol on Energy, and strategies for fostering energy security supply. Of particular importance, the meeting will also focus deliberations on the Dar es Salaam Declaration (Mission 300, February 2025), which seeks to fast-track electricity access for at least 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. This initiative is well aligned with the Department of Electricity and Energy’s strategic goal of achieving Universal Access to Electricity for all South Africans by 2030. Furthermore, the meeting will be followed by a landmark event commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP).

“Our participation in this Joint Meeting underscores South Africa's commitment to regional integration and cooperation in energy and water management. It is vital that we work together to enhance energy security, promote sustainable development, and drive economic growth across the SADC region,” said Minister Ramokgopa.

Minister Majodina’s engagement with the regional counterparts will focus on the delivery of regional water projects aimed at improving water and sanitation services in the SADC member states, as well as transboundary water projects led by the River Basin Organisations and Shared Water Institutions. South Africa shares transboundary water projects with its neighbouring countries including the Lesotho/Botswana water transfer; Beitbridge/Musina integrated water supply scheme; the Catuane Matutuine groundwater project in Maputo district amongst others.

The regional water sector is experiencing infrastructure challenges as a result of growing populations and lack of infrastructure development due to financial investment gap. Minister Majodina will use to platform to mobilise regional counterparts to participate at the continental Water Investment Summit hosted in South Africa in partnership with the African Union, in August, the context of RSA G20 Presidency. The Summit’s aim is to mobilise financial resources for bankable climate resilient water projects across the continent.

Key topics on the agenda include the advancement of regional energy infrastructure, regulatory initiatives, and the promotion of renewable energy sources as well as sustainable water resource development initiatives for the region. The meeting will also provide a platform for delivering strategic direction to the SADC Secretariat, ensuring the effective coordination and implementation of priority projects.

The two ministers’ participation reflects South Africa's broader strategy to strengthen bilateral and multilateral partnerships within the region, particularly in light of the country's ambitions to be a regional energy hub and enhance its energy security and the management of shared water resources for mutual benefit and fostering of peaceful cooperation.

The outcomes of this meeting will be significant in guiding future policies and collaborative efforts aimed at addressing the continent’s energy challenges and opportunities.

