Cloud Radio Access Network Market Set to Surge to US$ 106.4 Billion by 2035, Fueled by 24.6 % CAGR

Cloud Radio Access Network Market

Cloud Radio Access Network market to reach USD 106.43 billion by 2035, driven by 5G expansion, centralized deployments, and rising data demand.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Cloud Radio Access Network market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from USD 9.169 billion in 2024 to USD 106.43 billion by 2035. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.The convergence of 5G deployment requirements, escalating mobile data traffic, and the need to optimize network costs is driving the market.The combination of these drivers is accelerating the pace at which operators are investing in centralized, virtualized architectures to enhance spectral efficiency, facilitate dynamic resource allocation, and minimize total cost of ownership.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7284 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global C-RAN market is projected to grow from USD 9.17 billion in 2024 to USD 106.43 billion by 2035.The market is set to expand at a robust CAGR of 24.6% between 2025 and 2035.Implementation services are expected to witness the fastest growth among service components.Telecom operators remain the dominant end-user segment in the C-RAN landscape.5G networks are the leading driver of C-RAN adoption, overtaking 4G in deployment priorities.North America is expected to see significant growth, supported by high 5G infrastructure investment.East Asia continues to lead the global market share, driven by China, Japan, and South Korea.Cloud-native deployment models are rapidly gaining traction over traditional RAN setups.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Cloud Radio Access Network Market:Prominent players in the market are Nokia Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Altiostar, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, Mavenir, Cisco, and other key market players.Key Growth Drivers:The C‑RAN market is being driven by:Accelerated 5G deployments across urban and semi-urban regions.Rising demand for network densification and enhanced coverage.Cost-saving potential offered by centralizing baseband units in cloud environments.Growth of smart cities, IoT applications, and edge computing, which require ultra-low latency and scalable network capabilities.Market Structure & Segmentation:The market is segmented by component into solutions and services, with services further categorized into consulting, implementation, and support services. By deployment, the market includes centralized and cloud RAN models. The primary end users are telecom operators, although enterprises are increasingly adopting C‑RAN to power private 5G networks. Network types include 5G, 4G, and legacy 3G & 2G. Geographically, the market covers North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Cloud Radio Access Network Market News:Nokia, in March 2025, announced a strategic partnership with industry leaders to drive the development of AI-RAN. This program aims at improving deployment efficiency and real-time optimization of AI-enabled Radio Access Networks with a view to enhancing the performance of networks, automation, and energy efficiency in 5G and coming wireless infrastructure ecosystems.Ericsson launched seven new 5G Advanced software solutions in October 2024, which enable Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to create high-performing and programmable networks. The solutions optimize spectrum usage, lower energy consumption, and enable emerging use cases like extended reality (XR) and time-critical communications, thus solidifying Ericsson's leadership position in next-generation network innovation.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7284 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Cloud Radio Access Network Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market is segmented by component into solutions and services, including consulting, implementation, and support services. By deployment, it includes centralized and cloud-based RAN. The end users are telecom operators and enterprises. Based on network type, it covers 5G, 4G, and 3G & 2G. 