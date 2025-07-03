Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Projected 4.0% CAGR Growth and Impact on Healthcare by 2028

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inflammation is the body’s natural response to injury or infection. While it’s essential for healing, chronic inflammation can fuel a wide range of diseases — from arthritis and cardiovascular disorders to neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. That’s where anti-inflammatory therapeutics come into play, offering hope for millions of people living with chronic inflammation.The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was $98,026 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $125,552 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/286 What Are Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics?Anti-inflammatory therapeutics are drugs or interventions that reduce inflammation in the body. They can be broadly categorized into:Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) These are commonly used for pain and swelling — think ibuprofen or naproxen. They work by inhibiting cyclooxygenase (COX) enzymes that produce prostaglandins, compounds involved in inflammation.Corticosteroids These powerful agents (like prednisone) mimic hormones produced by the adrenal glands and suppress the immune system’s inflammatory responses. They’re effective but can come with significant side effects when used long term.Biologics and Monoclonal Antibodies A major breakthrough in recent decades, biologics target specific molecules in the immune system — like TNF-alpha or IL-6 — that drive inflammation. These are commonly used in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis.Small Molecule Inhibitors These target specific intracellular pathways involved in inflammation, such as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors used in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.Natural and Lifestyle-Based Therapies While not pharmaceutical, dietary and lifestyle interventions — like omega-3 fatty acids, turmeric (curcumin), and regular exercise — also have proven anti-inflammatory effects and are increasingly included in integrative care plans.The Future of Anti-Inflammatory Treatment:As science advances, the focus is shifting from merely suppressing symptoms to targeting root causes and personalizing treatment. Here are some promising areas:Precision Medicine: Leveraging genetic and biomarker data to tailor anti-inflammatory treatments to individuals.Microbiome Modulation: Understanding how gut bacteria influence inflammation and using probiotics or diet to restore balance.Nanomedicine: Using nanoparticles to deliver drugs directly to inflamed tissues, minimizing side effects and improving efficacy.AI and Drug Discovery: Accelerating the identification of novel anti-inflammatory compounds using artificial intelligence and machine learning.The report segments the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market on the basis of drug class, indication, and region.Based on drug class, the anti-inflammatory biologics segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the segments including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids.Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/286 On the basis of indication, the Psoriasis segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, the arthritis segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market.The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Abbvie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Merck & CO., Inc., La Roche AG, F. Hoffman, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lily and Company, and Amgen.Read More:3D Bioprinting in Medical Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-bioprinting-in-medical-market-A171553 Serum Free and Specialty Media Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/serum-free-and-specialty-media-market-A197307 Cell Counting Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cell-counting-market About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.