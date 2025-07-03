Understanding the Global Animal Model Market 2025 To 2032

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global animal model market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. Key factors driving the growth of animal model market include rise in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, increase in adoption of CRISPR technology.An animal model is an animal used for conducting pathological and biological experiments, and it serves as a testing ground for drug discovery and development purposes. These models are valuable because animals often mimic the physiological and organic structures found in humans. Additionally, some animal species share a genetic structure that is quite similar to that of humans. As a result, scientists and researchers utilize animal models to investigate diseases, search for potential cures, and test medicinal drugs before administering them to humans. Animal models play a significant role in drug discovery, development, and basic research since they enable the evaluation of novel medications for safety and efficacy prior to human trials.Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8311 Prime Determinants of Growth:The growth of the global animal model market is attributed to factors such as the rise in the usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, the physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, and the increase in adoption of CRISPR technology. On the other hand, the availability of alternative testing methods to restrain market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, high growth potential in emerging markets is anticipated to present significant opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.Request for Customization –The growth of the global animal model market is attributed to factors such as the rise in the usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, the physiological similarity of humans and animals for drug testing, and the increase in adoption of CRISPR technology. On the other hand, the availability of alternative testing methods to restrain market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, high growth potential in emerging markets is anticipated to present significant opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.Key Market Segments:The mice segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on animal type, the mice segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Owing to the fact that mice are highly suitable for genetic mutation to conduct drug trials. However, the rat segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high similarity between humans and rats, which facilitates a variety of drug trials.The drug discovery and development segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the drug discovery and development segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global animal model market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to a rise in the adoption of animal models for drug discovery and development owing to its physiological similarities with humans.The pharma and biotech companies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-Based on end user, the pharma and biotech companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the high use of animal models by pharma and biotech companies in various research and development activities.For Purchase Inquiry – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8311 Leading Market Players:Hera BiolabsCrown Bioscience Inc.Janvier Labs, LLCInotiv, Inc.Charles River LaboratoriesThe Jackson Laboratory.Genoway S.A.Trans Genic Inc.Ozgene Pty Ltd.Taconic BiosciencesRegional Analysis:North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global animal model market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Due to the surge in research and development activities by pharma and biotech companies and the strong presence of key players to provide animal models to meet the demand. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the well-developed vaccine industry in this region and the high level of research and development for the development of new vaccines.Other Trending Reports in Life Science Domain-Cell Counting Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cell-counting-market Dental Sterilization Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dental-sterilization-market-A09536 Surgical Drapes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surgical-drapes-market Cell Culture Media Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cell-culture-media-market-A47229 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.