Computer-Aided Diagnosis Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

A noticeable upswing in growth has been observed in the computer-aided diagnosis market in recent years. From $0.94 billion in 2024, the market is predicted to ascend to $1.03 billion in 2025, implying a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rising awareness among clinicians about the benefits of computer-aided diagnosis, an upsurge in government initiatives supporting digital health, increased integration of CAD with various imaging modalities, and a growing emphasis on personalized and precision medicine.

The future predicts rapid growth for the computer-aided diagnosis market. By 2029, it is expected to skyrocket to $1.47 billion, fueled by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This rise in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare, a surge in chronic diseases necessitating early diagnosis, growing demand for highly accurate and speedy diagnostic tools, increased investment in healthcare IT infrastructure, and a burgeoning geriatric population with more significant diagnostic needs.

A considerable contributor to the growth of the computer-aided diagnosis market is the escalating prevalence of breast cancer. This malignant disease, characterized by an abnormal growth of cells originating in the breast tissue, is often found in the milk ducts or lobules. Rising obesity rates increase the risk of breast cancer as excess fat raises estrogen levels that promote tumor growth.

Computing power is now being harnessed to battle this healthcare challenge. Computer-Aided Diagnosis CAD aids in the fight against breast cancer by boosting the accuracy and efficiency of detecting tumors in medical images, thereby enabling radiologists to make early and more reliable diagnoses. As per the data available by the US government agency - the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the annual number of newly diagnosed breast cancer cases is projected to rise by over 40%, amounting to approximately 3 million by 2040. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of breast cancer is propelling the market growth of computer-aided diagnosis.

Key players in the computer-aided diagnosis market are making significant waves. Among them are Hitachi Ltd, IBM, Median Technologies, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Nano-X Imaging Ltd, Hologic Inc., EDDA Technology Inc., and CureMetrix Inc., to name a few.

The computer-aided diagnosis market can be segmented based on imaging modalities, application, and end use. Imaging modalities include Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging among others, while applications encompass Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, Diabetic Retinopathy etc. The end use for these services ranges from Hospitals, Clinics, to Medical Diagnostic Centers and other uses.

From a regional perspective, North America led the computer-aided diagnosis market in 2024, followed by regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

