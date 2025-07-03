Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts unveils new viewing deck and refurbished pedestrian bridge at Lowveld National Botanical Garden, 4 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Mrs Bernice Swarts will unveil a new viewing deck and the refurbished pedestrian bridge at the Lowveld National Botanical Garden in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

The project, funded by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Greening and Open Space Management programme (GOSM), underscores the department’s commitment to contributing to the sustainable use of the country’s environmental resources.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as per the details below:

Date: 4 July 2025

Time: 10:30

Venue: Lowveld National Botanical Garden, Botanical Garden Ent Road, Off Madiba Drive, Riverside, Mbombela (Nelspruit),

Mpumalanga

To RSVP, please contact

Lebohang Mokhele

Cell: 0633190625

E-mail: L.Mokhele@sanbi.org.za

Michael Mokoena

Cell: 082 906 5795

E-mail: mmokoena@dffe.gov.za

Banele Mabena

Cell: 066 420 0144

E-mail: smabena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nontsikelelo Mpulo

Cell: 082 782 7143

E-mail: n.mpulo@sanbi.org.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

