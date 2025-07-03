Water and Sanitation on SAHRC Policy Brief to address the rampant water infrastructure sabotage

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) acknowledges receipt of the Policy Brief released by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on ‘How to Address Systematic Sabotage of Essential Water Infrastructure 2025’ with recommendations to address the prevalence of sabotage of essential water infrastructure across the country.

The Department is still studying the report and will provide a response in due course.

DWS recognises that access to sufficient water, enshrined as a basic human right in the South African Constitution needs to be protected by all.

