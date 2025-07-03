Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi: Public Service and Administration Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Honourable House Chairperson, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Honourable Members of Parliament,

The Hon. Chairperson Mr De Villiers and

All Members of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration,

Fellow South Africans.

Honourable House Chairperson,

Today, I present the budget vote number 7, 11, and 12 for the Ministry for the Public Service and Administration (MPSA) for the 2025/26 financial year.

The Deputy Minister, Hon. Pinky Sharon Kekana, will present the budget breakdown for the Centre for Public Service Innovation, the Government Employee Medical Scheme, and a report on the Government Employee Housing Scheme.

Honourable House Chairperson,

As we embark on a new financial year and implement our five-year strategic plans, this moment is fundamental for the seventh administration -` which is the Government of National Unity (GNU).

You will recall that our seventh administration continued the strategies adopted in the sixth administration, and I believe we have done so with commendable success.

The tabling of our strategic and annual performance plans marks a crucial step forward for the GNU - aligning seamlessly with our Statement of Intent and the new medium-term development plan (MTDP).

I am particularly pleased to note that the transition to the seventh administration has been smooth across the public service despite initial concerns about potential instability.

Our dedicated public servants have effectively navigated the political complexities, ensuring that governance and service delivery remain on course.

I applaud each public servant for prioritizing the interests of South Africans.

As a Ministry, we are committed to strategically support and invest in the public service to enhance governance and service delivery - addressing inefficiencies, low productivity, corruption, and accountability.

We are fully engaged in implementing the Professionalisation Framework, which is vital for developing professionalism beyond political terms - building public trust and enhancing service delivery.

This comprehensive approach includes merit-based appointments, competitive recruitment processes, continuous training, and a strong commitment to digitally transform public service delivery.

Honourable House Chairperson,

I am proud to share that we have made significant strides in public service reform over the past year, with a strong focus on enhancing efficiency, accountability, and citizen engagement.

Our collective efforts are dedicated to rebuilding public trust through a renewed and purpose-driven public service that truly works for all.

Since our last budget vote in 2024, the DPSA has been at the forefront of professionalizing the public service. We successfully tabled the Public Service Amendment Bill, a crucial step towards strengthening accountability and enhancing service delivery.

Our commitment to modernizing public services through digitization and ICT innovations have laid a solid foundation for a more responsive government.

Our partnership with organized labour has also played a vital role in improving the welfare of public servants.

The conclusion of wage negotiations before the end of the financial year demonstrates the improved relations that we have furthered between labour and the government.

These efforts are critical in creating a capable, ethical, and developmental state that truly meets the needs of all South Africans.

The DPSA has guided departments in transitioning from the 6th to the 7th Administration - issuing practical circulars to instil correct recruitment practices and ensure compliance.

Notably, we mandated that Special Advisors and support staff complete the Nyukela Course and Competency Assessments, ensuring that Executive Authorities receive quality advice and support.

This shift is grounded in our Directive on Human Resources Management and Development for Public Service Professionalization, which prioritizes meritocracy, transparency, and fairness.

As part of our professionalization agenda, we continue to support departments in implementing Institutional Reviews and Skills Audits.

Our initiatives have led to the ongoing monitoring of lifestyle audits for elected officials and senior public servants - reflecting significant progress in upholding ethical standards and institutionalization of a culture of accountability.

We have also taken decisive steps to protect whistleblowers through our approved guide for witness protection, ensuring that those who report corruption can do so without fear.

Furthermore, our enhancements to discipline management and establishing a central register for disciplinary actions promote transparency and accountability within the public service.

Hon. Chair,

The DPSA budget allocation for the 2025/26 financial year will focus on several key areas, including developing a Remuneration Policy for fair compensation and implementing the Batho Pele Revitalization Campaign to promote active citizenry and enhance service delivery.

Our commitment to transparency is further reinforced through our participation in the African Peer Review Mechanism and our engagement with the Open Government Partnership; ensuring that these programmes act as platforms for citizens participation and building trust in government.

Modernizing public service delivery through digitization is a vital component of our strategy.

We are developing a comprehensive Digital Transformation Roadmap, collaborating with key stakeholders to streamline access to government services.

Additionally, we are rolling out a Data Management Programme to foster evidence-based policy development and enhance ICT governance.

Honourable House Chairperson,

The recent adoption of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Bill by the National Assembly - which I alluded to earlier on, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening the role of the Commission.

Affirming its independence as a vital constitutional safeguard for promoting an ethical value system and good governance.

The Bill aims to achieve several key objectives. Firstly, it establishes a Secretariat for the Commission, enabling it to function as an independent and impartial constitutional body.

This enhancement will support the Commission in effectively fulfilling its mandate across the entire public administration, including local government and public entities, in alignment with Section 196(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The Bill seeks to improve the efficiency and impact of the Commission by legally obligating Members of the Executive to act on the recommendations issued after investigations conducted by the Commission.

This measure is key as we collectively build a capable, ethical, and developmental state where accountability is the standard for all of us.

The Bill regulates the appointment procedures for Commissioners, ensuring that we select individuals who are competent, fit for purpose and uphold the highest levels of integrity.

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 6 February 2025, His Excellency President Ramaphosa, stated among others that:

“South Africans want a State that treats all people with dignity, humility, and respect. A State with leaders who are prepared to serve our people with complete dedication, and public servants who are ethical, skilled, and properly qualified”.

To achieve these objectives, we are strengthening the role of the Public Service Commission in the appointment of the key people who direct the affairs of our State, such as Directors-General (DGs), Deputy DGs, Chief Executive Officers of state-owned entities (SOEs), board members and other senior positions.

The progress made with the processing of the PSC Bill is therefore a significant step towards the achievement of the objectives outlined by His Excellency, President Ramaphosa.

To support this initiative, the PSC has established a preliminary database of technical experts to participate in high-level selection committees for appointing top executives in the public sector.

This database will be refined further, and a Good Practice Guide for Executive Recruitment will be developed.

Honourable House Chairperson,

Over the next two and a half years, the PSC will work to institutionalize core values in local government, promoting ethical conduct, integrity, professionalism, and enhanced service delivery.

By the end of the 7th Administration, we expect to have made significant progress in institutionalizing these values across all spheres of government, including State-Owned Entities.

Our Integrity and Anti-Corruption Programme will be central to achieving these goals.

Strengthening the PSC also requires ensuring its financial independence. The Commission must be adequately funded to fully discharge its constitutional mandate without fear, favour, or prejudice.

The budgetary constraints limit the Commission's capacity, which is evident in its challenges in filling critical vacancies.

The extension of the PSC's mandate to cover local government and public entities, as outlined in the PSC Bill, will necessitate additional funding and resources for effective implementation.

However, Hon. Chairperson,

We have since actively forged strategic partnerships which are already yielding positive results. And will continue to enhance our efforts during the Medium-Term Development Plan 2024-2029.

This includes various approaches with different institutions - including the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank, the German Agency for International Cooperation and the Chandler Institute of Governance in Singapore; exploring ways of collaboration so that the work of Commission is not hampered by financial challenges.

Honourable House Chairperson,

Central to all our endeavours, the National School of Government (NSG) has been instrumental in building state capacity.

The NSG stands at the forefront of our efforts to professionalize and create a capable public service, as envisioned in the National Development Plan (NDP).

Over the past five years, it has expanded its mandate, providing innovative training initiatives to approximately 350,000 learners, including public servants and leaders from various sectors, even reaching countries like Zambia and Kenya.

The NSG is poised to deepen its impact with strategic initiatives that align with evolving demands.

Key priorities include implementing the National Framework for Professionalisation by extending programs like Nyukela, developing new qualifications and Professional Learning Programmes (PLPs) for our public servants.

We are determined to ensure that compulsory education for public servants equips them with critical competencies for their roles.

In line with the President’s directive, the NSG will emphasize digital capability and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skilling - ensuring that our public service is well-prepared for the digital age.

The NSG will partner with businesses, industries, and civil society to further enrich its curriculum and impact.

In this regard, I am glad to announce that I will appoint a Ministerial Advisory Committee focused on curriculum development and quality assurance.

Honourable House Chairperson,

When it comes to the budget, the Department of Public Service and Administration is the least budget-consuming department, with a joint budget of R564.720 million allocated to both the DPSA and the Centre for Public Service Innovation for the upcoming financial year.

The National School of Government will operate with a budget of R228.6 million, while the allocated budget for the Public Service Commission is R302 million.

Although we aim to maximize these allocations, budget cuts in the past financial year have hindered some of our programs.

The budget we present today is not just a financial document but a roadmap for transformative change. Through our collective efforts, we are dedicated to building a capable, ethical, and developmental public service that works for all.

This budget reflects our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our public service while fostering a culture of accountability and ethical governance.

This will empower us to implement strategic initiatives that prioritize the needs of our citizens as we navigate the challenges ahead.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our stakeholders and the dedicated team at the Ministry for the Public Service and Administration Portfolio - for their unwavering commitment.

Together, let us continue to pave the way for a public service that is responsive, accountable, and truly works for all of South Africa.

In this spirit, I urge Honourable Members of this House to support the budget vote.

As this, will enable us to advance our vision for a public service that truly works for all.

I Thank you!

#GovZAUpdates