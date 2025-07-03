Submit Release
Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai leads two-day youth empowerment programme in Mangaung, 3 to 4 Jul

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Seiso Mohai, together with the Premier of the Free State, Ms. MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, and the Executive Mayor of Mangaung Metro Municipality, Cllr. Gregory Nthatisi, will lead a two-day youth empowerment programme in Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Free State Province, from 3–4 July 2025.

The programme is designed to promote youth development, employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation by exposing young people to opportunities in high-impact sectors such as ICT and manufacturing.

Day 1: Oversight Monitoring Visit and Dialogue: The first day will include an oversight monitoring visit to assess youth-focused infrastructure and programmes in Botshabelo, followed by a Youth in Business Dialogue aimed at engaging local youth entrepreneurs on the challenges and opportunities within the township economy.

Day 2: Youth Expo – “Dare to Rewrite Your Metro”: The second day will culminate in the flagship Youth Expo, bringing together stakeholders from across government, the private sector, and civil society. Young people will have access to exhibitions, motivational talks, workshops, and practical information about education, digital skills, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities.

The programme is designed to:

  • Link young people to education, skills development, and employment opportunities
  • Equip youth with digital, financial literacy, and wellness tools
  • Promote innovation and entrepreneurship in Mangaung Metro
  • Strengthen youth engagement in local economic development

Medis are invited to attend as follows

DAY 1: Date: Thursday, 03 July 2025

Oversight Monitoring Visit 
Time: 09h00 - 13h00 
Venue: Botshabelo Industrial Park 

Youth in Business Dialogue 
Time: 15h00 – 18h00 
Venue: Mvelo Lodge  

DAY 2: Date: Friday, 04 July 2025

Youth Expo
Time: 09h00
Venue: Samson Sefuthi Community Hall, Botshabelo, Mangaung Metro, Free State

Media Inquiries:
Mr Thomas Nkosi
Chief Director: Strategy & Communications
079 907 9016
tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za
Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME)

Ms. Matshediso Setai
Provincial Spokesperson
083 795 6498
matshediso.setai@fspremier.gov.za 
Free State Office of the Premier

#GovZAUpdates
 

