Nursing Robots Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

Nursing Robots Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Nursing Robots Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Nursing Robots Market Expected To Grow?

Following an impressive growth trajectory, the size of the nursing robots market has expanded exponentially over recent years. The sector, valued at $1.21 billion in 2024, is predicted to escalate to $1.46 billion by 2025 - a robust compound annual growth of 20.5%. Key contributors to this growth in the historic period included pilot programs in hospitals, media, and public awareness campaigns, the creation of accessible interfaces, academic research contributions, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking ahead, the nursing robots market is forecast to skyrocket to a valuation of $3.04 billion by 2029. With a steady compound annual growth rate of 20.1%, the market size is set to continue its upward trajectory. Major driving factors for this growth include an aging global population, the expanded use of nursing robots in home care settings, improved mobility and dexterity of robots, personalized patient interaction, and comprehensive training and education programs. Future growth will be bolstered by emerging trends such as wearable robotic exoskeletons, natural language processing, AI-driven diagnostics, 5G connectivity, and touch-sensitive interfaces.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24631&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Nursing Robots Market?

The escalating shortage of nursing staff worldwide is expected to fuel the growth of the nursing robots market. These healthcare professionals play a crucial role in the provision of care and support to patients across settings - hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and more. As the burnout levels heighten, the nursing field is witnessing dwindling numbers due to early retirements, reduced work hours, and fewer professionals choosing the field. Nursing robots can effectively alleviate this crisis, aiding nursing staff by taking over repetitive or physically demanding tasks, monitoring vital signs and allowing nurses to focus on crucial patient care. The World Health Organization reports an anticipated global shortage of 4.5 million nurses and 310,000 midwives by 2030. As such, the demand for nursing robots help bridge this gap is increasing.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nursing-robots-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Nursing Robots Market Share?

Major companies operating in the nursing robots market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, KUKA Robotics Corporation, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Nikkei Inc., NCS Group, and many more. Robotic advancements, particularly in the design and operation of telerobots, have been central to the development of these industry leaders.

How Is The Global Nursing Robots Market Segmented?

The nursing robot market is segmented into Humanoid Robots, Assistive Robots, Autonomous Robots; categorized by product into Independent Support Robots, Daily Care And Transportation Robots, Medication Dispensing Robots, etc.; applications range from Elderly Care, Post-Surgical Care, Mental Health Support, Patient Monitoring And Assistance, Rehabilitation And Physical Therapy, among other categories; and the end-users include Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care Settings, Nursing Homes and others.

What Are The Leading Region In The Nursing Robots Market?

A regional analysis illustrates that North America was the largest market for nursing robots in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Medical Robots Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-robots-global-market-report

Hospital Robots Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-robots-global-market-report

Healthcare Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-mobile-robots-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies, offers in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders backed by a database of 1,500,000 datasets. Get the information you need to stay ahead in the game with The Business Research Company.

Contact The Business Research Company at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 310-496-7795

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 7882 955267

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.