Omega-3 Supplements Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

Omega-3 Supplements Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Omega-3 Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025

What Is The Market Size And Forecasted Growth Of The Omega-3 Supplements Market?

According to the Omega-3 Supplements Global Market Report 2025 data, the Omega-3 supplements market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $8.79 billion in 2024 to $9.86 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%. The market growth could be attributed to factors such as increasing awareness of cardiovascular health, rising consumer interest in dietary supplements, growing factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and burgeoning health concerns among the aging population.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market size is expected to see explosive growth in the next few years, reaching up to $15.42 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.8%. This growth can largely be attributed to the rising consumption of fish oil, expanding e-commerce distribution channels, growing vegan and vegetarian populations, increased use of Omega-3 in infant nutrition products, and government recommendations for Omega-3 intake.

What Is Driving the Omega-3 Supplements Market Growth?

A crucial growth driver for the Omega-3 supplements market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. These are a group of conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels. Lifestyle factors such as unhealthy diets high in saturated fats and sugars, physical inactivity, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption contribute to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Omega-3 supplements are used in preventing and managing cardiovascular diseases, helping to reduce triglyceride levels, lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and support cardiovascular health. Hence, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has been a key factor propelling the Omega-3 supplements market onward.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Omega-3 Supplements Market Share?

Major companies operating in the Omega-3 supplements market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, DSM-Firmenich AG, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Nestlé Health Science U.S., Arkopharma, Pharmavite LLC, VAYA Pharma, Now Foods, Jarrow Formulas Inc., KD Pharma Group SA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Natrol LLC, Pharma Nord B.V, Carlson Laboratories, Optimum Nutrition Inc., Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, SPC, Barlean's Organic Oils LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, NutriGold Inc., Luhua Biomarine Shandong Co., Ltd.

What Trends Are Shaping The Future Of The Omega-3 Supplements Market?

There are several emerging trends in the Omega-3 supplements market. Majorly, companies are developing innovative products such as softgels that are easy to swallow and offer improved bioavailability — this strategy differentiates their offerings in this highly competitive landscape. A case in point is the US-based joint health brand Osteo Bi-Flex a part of Nestlé Health Science that launched its Advanced Omega-3 Joint Complex in May 2025. It's a product that combines joint support with heart and skin health benefits, delivering multiple benefits in just two softgels daily.

How Is The Omega-3 Supplements Market Segmented?

The Omega-3 supplements market can be segmented by product, source, distribution channel, functionality, and end-users. By product, it includes capsules, powder, soft gel, and other products. It can also be segmented by the source, which can be fish oil, krill oil, algae oil, or other sources. The market segments also differ based on distribution channels, which can be supermarket and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online channel, or other distribution channels. The product offerings also differ based on functionality such as cardiovascular health, brain, and cognitive health, eye health, joint health, and others. Lastly, the market can also be segmented by the end-users, which include adults, geriatrics, pregnant women, children, and infants.

What Are The Leading Region In The Omega-3 Supplements Market?

North America was the largest market for Omega-3 supplements in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region in the next few years is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

