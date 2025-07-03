Onchocerciasis Treatment Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Onchocerciasis Treatment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Onchocerciasis Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Onchocerciasis Treatment Market Expected To Grow?

The onchocerciasis treatment market has seen substantial growth in recent years, registering a rise from $1.03 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.11 billion in 2025. This growth is reflected in a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. The market's successful journey is a mirroring effect of the increase in patients grappling with eye-associated issues, the rise in parasitic infections, the augmentation in targeted treatment centers, the proliferation of education campaigns, and the growth in the geriatric population.

Can The Growth Pattern Continue Beyond 2025 Of The Onchocerciasis Treatment Market?

The onchocerciasis treatment market is well-positioned to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.48 billion by 2029, with a sustainable CAGR of 7.5%. This anticipated growth can be linked to escalating prevalence in endemic regions, a growing demand for surgical procedures, expanding healthcare facilities, increasing chronic illnesses, and enhanced healthcare investments. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period are expected to include a shift towards single-dose regimens, progress in macrocyclic lactone formulations, the arrival of Wolbachia-targeting therapies, the amalgamation of AI in drug discovery, and the production of pediatric-specific treatments.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24634&type=smp

What Is Driving The Market For Onchocerciasis Treatment?

The market's further growth is likely to be propelled by the increase in eye-associated issues among patients. Eye-associated issues span a broad range of conditions that impede vision and ocular health, such as infections, injuries, and chronic illnesses like cataracts or glaucoma. This upward trend is primarily due to growing screen time and extended exposure to digital devices. Onchocerciasis treatment is imperative in preventing and managing vision loss and blindness in patients by eradicating the parasitic infection that provokes inflammation and damage to ocular tissues. For instance, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC indicates that in May 2024, around 20.5 million Americans over the age of 40 had cataracts in at least one eye, accounting for 17.2% of that population. It is projected that nearly 30 million people will develop cataracts by 2028. Hence, the rising occurrence of eye-related conditions generates momentum for the onchocerciasis treatment market.

A Growth Factor – Surge In Surgical Interventions

The increasing demand for surgical procedures is expected to boost the onchocerciasis treatment market in the coming years. Surgical procedures, often employed when drug treatments are ineffectual or when complications pose a risk to long-term health, aim to remove or repair tissues damaged by disease. This surge is fueled by the progression of onchocerciasis in some patients to advanced stages, where surgical intervention is essential to prevent permanent damage like vision loss or disfigurement. As a result, healthcare providers are making strides to expand surgical services and invest in superior techniques, thereby catalyzing the overall onchocerciasis treatment market. In June 2024, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery ISAPS revealed that nearly 35 million aesthetic procedures were performed worldwide in 2023, marking a 3.4% increment from the previous year. The report also underscored that surgical procedures increased by 5.5%, with over 15.8 million procedures spearheaded by plastic surgeons.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/onchocerciasis-treatment-global-market-report

What's The Competitive Landscape In The Onchocerciasis Treatment Market?

Major players operating in the onchocerciasis treatment market include Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Hetero Labs Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc., Cipla Limited, Endo Inc., Lupin Limited, Instituto de Tecnologia em Imunobiológicos Bio-Manguinhos – Fundação Oswaldo Cruz Fiocruz, AMGIS Lifescience Ltd., Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative DNDi, Rakshit Drugs Pvt. Ltd., Hangzhou Longshine Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., OREX Pharma Private Limited, Angle Bio Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc., Avenacy LLC, Dolphin Pharma, and Cerata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Onchocerciasis Treatment Market?

Major players are concentrating on developing novel antiparasitic medications to enhance treatment effectiveness and decrease duration. For instance, in December 2024, Australia-based non-profit biopharmaceutical company, Medicines Development for Global Health MDGH, attained approval from the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority FDA for Moxidectin 2 mg oral tablets, serving as a new treatment for river blindness in individuals aged 4 years and over.

This approval allows Ghana to effectuate community-based mass drug administration programs using moxidectin, providing more significant efficacy and longer-lasting effects than ivermectin.

How Is The Onchocerciasis Treatment Market Structured?

The onchocerciasis treatment market is segmented as follows:

1 By Drug Type: Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Albendazole, Moxidectin

2 By Treatment Strategy: Mass Drug Administration MDA, Targeted Treatment

3 By Mode Of Administration: Oral, Injectables, Topical

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care Settings, Government And Non-Governmental Programs

Subsegments:

1 By Ivermectin: Oral Tablets, Community-Based Mass Drug Administration MDA Kits, Fixed-Dose Combination Therapies, Pediatric Formulations

2 By Doxycycline: Oral Capsules, Extended-Release Tablets, Combination With Anti-Wolbachia Therapy, Hospital-Based Prescription Treatments

3 By Albendazole: Single-Dose Oral Tablets, Combination Therapy With Ivermectin, Government-Supplied Preventive Chemotherapy Packages, Over-The-Counter OTC Formulations In Endemic Areas

4 By Moxidectin: Oral Tablets, Long-Acting Formulations, Adult-Only Dosing Regimens, Clinical Trial-Based Access Programs

Which Regions Are Driving The Onchocerciasis Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the onchocerciasis treatment market. Yet, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions included in the report embrace Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oncologists Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncologists-global-market-report

Generic Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generic-oncology-drugs-global-market-report

Oncology Companion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-companion-diagnostics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Get the information you need to stay ahead in the game with our in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.