Ophthalmic Equipment Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company's Ophthalmic Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Expected To Grow?

The ophthalmic equipment market has grown significantly in recent years. Rising from $65.06 billion in 2024 to an expected $69.54 billion in 2025, this sector is projected to maintain a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Factors driving this growth include an uptick in ophthalmic clinics and specialized eye care centers, increased disposable income, healthcare infrastructure expansion, government initiatives, and funding for eye care programs along with a rise in eye surgeries.

How Will The Ophthalmic Equipment Market Continue to Develop Over the Next Few Years?

In the next few years, the Ophthalmic Equipment market size is set to see strong growth. The market is anticipated to grow to $89.49 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 6.5%. This projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in eye disorders, an increasing geriatric population susceptible to vision problems, rising awareness about eye health and vision care, increasing cases of diabetes, and a growing call for the early diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. Major trends over the forecast period include the advancements in ophthalmic diagnostic technologies, introduction of minimally invasive surgical techniques, technological advancements in laser eye surgery equipment, innovations in imaging techniques, and the availability of advanced diagnostic software integrated with ophthalmic devices.

What Are The Key Drivers Of Growth In The Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

Increasing rates of eye disorders are projected to drive the growth of the ophthalmic equipment market going forward. Eye disorders, conditions that affect the structure or the function of the eye, are rising due to increasing screen time, which causes prolonged eye strain and contributes to vision problems such as digital eye strain and nearsightedness. These conditions necessitate ophthalmic equipment for accurate diagnoses and precise treatments, allowing for early detection and improved patient outcomes.

For example, a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention report, a US-based government agency, in May 2024, suggested that if effective interventions are not implemented, cases of diabetic retinopathy are expected to increase by 72% and cataracts by 87% by 2050. Additionally, the number of people with vision impairment and blindness could increase by as much as 150%. Thus, these increasing rates of eye disorders will continue to propel the growth of the ophthalmic equipment market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Present In The Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

Prominent companies in the ophthalmic equipment market include Medtronic Plc, Alcon Inc., Bausch + Lomb Corp., Buhler Group, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Rodenstock GmbH, Leica Microsystems, Corza Medical, EXTREME d.o.o., BVI Medical Inc., Heine Optotechnik, Essilor International S.A., Rumex International Co., Advancing Eyecare, MS Westfalia GmbH, Designs For Vision, FCI S.A.S., Stille AB, Visionix Ltd., Optotek Medical, Coburn Technologies Inc., Haag-Streit AG, MDT Medical Devices Manufacturer, Carleton Limited, INNOVA Medical Group Inc.

What Key Trends Can Be Expected In The Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

Major companies in the ophthalmic equipment market are focusing their efforts on developing technologically advanced products, including ophthalmic microsurgical sutures, to reduce the risk of infection and inflammation. These extremely fine threads are designed for use by eye surgeons to accurately stitch and close delicate tissues during eye procedures.

For instance, in October 2024, Corza Medical, a US-based medical technology company, launched the Onatec ophthalmic microsurgical sutures. These needles, produced using highly tempered stainless steel, offer superior bending resistance and durability. Their advanced automated manufacturing process ensures precise needle shapes and accurate grinds, which allow for stitching delicate tissues in very small areas. The superior surface finish of these needles ensures smooth penetration, minimizing tissue trauma and thereby enhancing patient comfort during ophthalmic microsurgeries.

How Is The Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Segmented?

The ophthalmic equipment market covered in this report is segmented in the following manner:

- By Product Type: Ophthalmic Surgical Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices, Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices

- By Technology: Laser Technology, Optical Coherence Tomography, Ultrasound Technology, Phacoemulsification

- By Application: Cataract Surgery, Retinal Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Refractive Surgery

- By End-Users: Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers ASCs, Optical Retail Centers, Other End-Users

It's further subsegmented in the following ways:

- By Ophthalmic Surgical Devices: Phacoemulsification Devices, Laser Surgical Devices, Vitrectomy Devices, Ophthalmic Microsurgical Instruments, Intraocular Lenses IOLs, Ophthalmic Cryotherapy Devices

- By Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices: Slit Lamp Microscopes, Optical Coherence Tomography OCT Devices, Visual Field Analyzers, Fundus Cameras, Keratometers, Pachymeters, Retinal Imaging Devices, Tonometers

- By Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices: Contact Lens Fitters, Autorefractors, Lens Meters, Trial Lens Sets, Phoropters, Lens Edgers, Vision Screening Devices

Which Regions Are Leading And Which Are Emerging In The Ophthalmic Equipment Market?

North America was the largest region in the ophthalmic equipment market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report accounts for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

