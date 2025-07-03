Smart Thermometers Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Thermometers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Smart Thermometers Market Expected To Grow?

The Smart Thermometers market has been experiencing a surge in growth in recent times. The growth trajectory shows a rise from $0.85 billion in 2024 to $0.97 billion in 2025, amounting to a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.2%. Factors boosting the market during this historic period include increasing awareness on personal health monitoring, rising usage of connected medical devices, growing concerns about pediatric health, early adoption of wearable health tech and a demand spike during flu seasons for accurate temperature monitoring.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Smart Thermometers Market?

smart thermometers have been carving out their importance in healthcare. They offer effective, real-time monitoring of body temperature from the comfort of your home, making them critical for early detection and personalized patient care. It is this rising demand for remote monitoring solutions that primarily drives the rapid growth of the smart thermometers market. These advanced thermometers are powered by state-of-the-art technologies and systems that help in collecting, transmitting, and evaluating health data of patients outside the confines of traditional clinical settings. Moving forward, the market size is set to further expand. From $0.85 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.64 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.0%, the smart thermometer market is all set to witness significant growth. This can be attributed to factors such as an aging global population, increasing demand for remote patient monitoring, rising integration with telehealth platforms, expanding e-commerce channels for health devices, and a surge in infectious diseases.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Smart Thermometers Market Share?

Several key players are dominating the smart thermometers market. These include Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TP-Link Technologies Co Ltd., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Traeger Pellet Grills LLC, Braun GmbH, Beurer GmbH, Withings S.A.S., Microlife Corporation AG, Exergen Corporation, iHealth Labs Inc., ThermoPro Inc., ThermoWorks Inc., Govee, VAVA, Vicks Humidifiers, Healthy Together, SensorPush LLC, and INKBIRD. These companies have been addressing the mounting demand and constantly innovating to stay ahead of the curve.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Smart Thermometers Market?

One of the key emerging trends in the market is the focused development of ingestible thermometers by major companies operating in the sector. Ingestible thermometers are small, pill-sized electronic devices that continuously measure core body temperature, transmitting real-time data wirelessly to an external monitor. This ensures accurate internal temperature monitoring, better patient compliance and increased temperature monitoring accuracy.

How Is The Global Smart Thermometers Market Segmented?

Across product types, the smart thermometer market is divided into Infrared Thermometers, Contact Thermometers, Smart Wearable Thermometers, Smartphone-Compatible Thermometers, and Digital Thermometers. Each of these sections themselves have various sub-segments such as Non-Contact Forehead Thermometers, In-Ear Infrared Thermometers, Industrial-Grade Infrared Thermometers, Medical-Grade Infrared Thermometers among the infrared thermometers and Oral Thermometers, Rectal Thermometers, Axillary Thermometers, and Probe-Based Digital Thermometers among the contact thermometers to name a few. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into Bluetooth-Enabled Thermometers, Wi-Fi-Enabled Thermometers, and Near Field Communication Thermometers.

What Are The Leading Region In The Smart Thermometers Market?

North American market has been the largest segment in the smart thermometers market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest growing region in the near future. Other regions encompassed in the smart thermometer market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

