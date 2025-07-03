Smoking Cessation Products Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smoking Cessation Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Smoking Cessation Products Market Expected To Grow?

The smoking cessation products market size has grown significantly in recent years. It is slated to catapult from $22.25 billion in 2024 to $24.13 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. The expansion witnessed in the historic period can be attributed to the escalating awareness of health risks associated with smoking, high prevalence of respiratory diseases resulting from smoking, increased government initiatives and public health campaigns promoting quitting, growing acceptance of nicotine replacement therapies, and the heightened healthcare expenditure on smoking-related illnesses.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Smoking Cessation Products Market?

Looking ahead, the market size for smoking cessation products market is expected to surge. It is projected to reach $32.98 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8.1%. The progress anticipated in the forecast period is in part catalyzed by an increasing number of smokers attempting to quit, a growing geriatric population with high smoking rates, a supportive framework of regulations inciting cessation efforts, the rising prevalence of cancers linked to tobacco use, and the proliferation of policies and taxes endeavoring to control tobacco. Several crucial trends anticipated in the forecast period include the availability of diverse product formats, the adoption of nicotine replacement therapies, enhanced accessibility and availability of cessation products, amalgamation of behavioral therapies with cessation products, and technological advancements in delivery systems.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Smoking Cessation Products Market?

The escalation in the number of smoking-related diseases can be expected to act as a growth propellant for the smoking cessation products market in the coming years. Healthcare conditions stemming directly or indirectly from tobacco use, impacting various organs and bodily systems, constitute smoking-related diseases. With the perpetuated prevalence of tobacco use prolonging exposure to harmful chemicals that inflict damage to vital organs and elevate the risk of chronic diseases over time, the count of smoking-related diseases is on the upsurge.

For instance, in January 2025, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based non-profit organization, roughly 226,650 new lung cancer diagnoses are anticipated across the U.S for the year 2025, with about 110,680 cases in males and 115,970 in females. Lung cancer-related deaths are expected to reach around 124,730, encompassing approximately 64,190 men and 60,540 women. The increasing burden of smoking-related diseases is therefore driving the demand for smoking cessation products.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Smoking Cessation Products Market Share?

Major companies in the smoking cessation products market landscape include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Imperial Brands PLC, GlaxoSmithKline GSK, British American Tobacco PLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Haleon Group of Companies, Perrigo Company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla Ltd., Fertin Pharma, Lucy, Euro-Pharm International Canada Inc., Alkalon A/S, Enorama Pharma AB, Niconovum AB, Sparsha Pharma International Pvt Ltd, The Harvard Drug Group, and Revolymer.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Smoking Cessation Products Market?

These companies are spotlighting the development of de-addiction campaigns crafted to nurture community support networks that can help lift the probability of recovery success and thwart relapse. For instance, in April 2023, India-based Rusan Pharma launched a campaign promoting tobacco de-addiction, tied to its 24-hour nicotine transdermal patch brand, 2baconil. The campaign, #NoReasonIsGoodEnough aims to dispel the justifications individuals often use to rationalize their smoking habits, emphasizing how the 2baconil nicotine patches can help mitigate both physical and mental reliance on nicotine.

How Is The Global Smoking Cessation Products Market Segmented?

Smoking cessation products market segmentation is crucial for understanding market dynamics, with the smoking cessation products market in this report segmented by product type, formulation type, distribution channel, and end-user categories. The products include Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs, and Electronic Cigarettes with formulations comprised of Gums, Lozenges, Patches, Inhalers, and Nasal Sprays. Distribution channels include Pharmacies, Online Retail, Supermarkets, and Health Care Providers with end-user categories of Adults, Teenagers, and Pregnant Women. The different sub-segments based on Nicotine Replacement Therapy include Gum, Patch, Lozenge, Inhaler, and Nasal Spray. Prescription Drugs consist of Varenicline, Bupropion, Nortriptyline, Clonidine, with Over-The-Counter Drugs comprising Nicotine Gum, Nicotine Lozenges, Herbal Lozenges, and Non-nicotine Tablets. Electronic Cigarettes entail Disposable E-cigarettes, Rechargeable E-cigarettes, Modular E-cigarettes, and Pod-Based E-cigarettes.

What Are The Leading Region In The Smoking Cessation Products Market?

Regional analysis reveals that North America proved the most substantial market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions considered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

