MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, June 23, 2025, to Sunday, June 29, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 23, 2025, through Sunday, June 29, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 46 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 23, 2025

A Taurus TX .22 mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Alonte Lemons, of Southeast, DC, for Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons (Ghost Gun), Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-094-07 1

A Polymer “Ghost Gun” 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Lane Place, Northeast. CCN: 25-094-094

• A Davis P-380 Auto Pistol .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: A 16-year-old juvenile male, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-094-134

A Glock 43x 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kalonji Lawrence, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-094-164

A Smith and Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Terry Gibson, of Northeast, DC, for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-094-167

A Glock 19x 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Wille Speaks Jr, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-094-302

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A Ruger SP101SS .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Elias Galiano, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 25-094-679

A Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of B Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Germiah Contee, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. CCN: 25-094-904

A “Ghost Gun” P80 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-094-932

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A BB gun was recovered in the 300 block of U Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-094-989

A Glock 35 40mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Steven Hurt, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Endangerment with a Firearm. CCN: 25-094-993

A “Ghost Gun” P80 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Enjoli Gaffney, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Receive/Possess Firearm Having Serial No. Obliterated/Removed/Altered, Possession With Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine while Armed, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-095-000

A Burgo NR 103 .22 caliber handgun recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Nevada Barnwell, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-095-263

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-095-364

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of Madison Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jermaine Hughes, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm/Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 25-095-371

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Derringer D38 .38 caliber were recovered at Dix Street and Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Charles Middlebrook, of Hyattsville, MD, for two counts of Carrying a Pistol Without a License, two counts of Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol- Vehicle. CCN: 25-095-407

A CZ P09 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Dylan Santiago, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 25-095-444

Thursday, June 26, 2025

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Jonathan Ray, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-095-614

An H&R Model 923 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Xenia Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-095-618

A Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Erick Austin, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 25-095-629

A Taurus Brasil 85 .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-095-652

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Marion Johnson, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-095-770

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 6300 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Luis Zavala, of Northwest, DC, for two counts of Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, two counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and Second Degree Cruelty to Children. CCN: 25-095-902

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jabari Haney, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed. CCN: 25-095-915

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered at South Capitol Street and O Street, Southwest . The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Ramani Smith, of Southeast, DC, for Pistol License Violation, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Destruction of Property CCN: 25-095-934

Friday, June 27, 2025

A Taurus G3 9x19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: A 17-year-old juvenile male, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-096-136

A Canik TP-9 9mm caliber handgun and a GForce Arms GFY-1 12-gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Tevin Roberson, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, two counts of Possession of Unregistered Firearm, two counts of Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Carry Rifle or Shotgun Outside of Home or Business. CCN: 25-096-458

A “Ghost Gun” P80 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Royale McGlenn, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-096-481

A BB gun was recovered in the 3500 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: A 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of a BB Gun. CCN: 25-096-547

A PMF 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Ta’yon Fleet-Davis, of Temple Hills, MD, for two counts of Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, National Firearms Act, and Public Consumption of Marijuana. CCN: 25-096-598

Saturday, June 28, 2025

A Taurus PT840 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Darius McKnight, of Northeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-096-690

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Farragut Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Joseph Boateng, of Fredericksburg, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-096-718

A Canik METE MC9LS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered at Exit 3B from northbound I295 to Suitland Parkway, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Damian Brown, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Driving Under the Influence. CCN: 25-096-767

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest . The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jeffrey Britt, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm. CCN: 25-096-800

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Deandre Providence, of Northwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 25-096-830

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wesley Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old William Kelly, of Southwest, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Threat to Kidnap or Injure while Armed, Vandalizing, Damaging, Destroying, Taking Property Of A Gov't Official Family Member, and Second Degree Cruelty To Children . CCN: 25-097-039

A B&T GHM9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: A 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-097-072

A Springfield Armory Hellcat Pro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Justin McIntyre, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-097-208

Sunday, June 29, 2025

A Hi-Point 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: A 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm. CCN: 25-097-462

An AMT OMC .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-097-530

A Taurus Millenium G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Kyler Gilkey, of Southeast, DC, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-097-680

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Brandon Frith, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-097-719

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous is made through MPD’s anonymous tips line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

