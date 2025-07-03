South Australia’s gamers go global at Gamescom 2025

Release date: 03/07/25

South Australian video game developers will be centre stage at the world’s largest digital games conference next month with a South Australian showcase at Gamescom 2025 supported by the Malinauskas Government.

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) will bring a delegation of eight South Australian game developers to showcase their work in a dedicated South Australian exhibition stand at the annual event in Cologne, Germany.

Gamescom is the world’s largest and most influential video game trade fair, attracting more than 300,000 attendees from around the globe including publishers, distributors, gamers and international media.

In partnership with the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA), the South Australian stand will form part of the ‘Australian Pavilion’.

This will provide a high-profile exhibition and meeting space for the SA game developers in the central business area of the conference, drawing attention to SA games in the global market.

The stand will also provide an international showcase for the SAFC’s hugely successful SAGE: SA Game Exhibition event, which this year saw a record 3,000 plus people attend Adelaide Studios over two days to play and experience the best in South Australian-made video games.

With SAGE heading into its fourth exciting year in 2026, exposure at Gamescom will help generate global interest and awareness in the event and the SA games sector, increasing opportunities for international marketplace involvement in the popular expo.

The SAFC is now calling out for SA game developers to join their 2025 Gamescom delegation, with applications sought from developer teams of one to three people.

Selected developers will each be supported with a travel grant and conference passes to attend Gamescom in Cologne. Applications are open now via the SAFC website.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

South Australia has a rapidly growing game sector and the Malinauskas Government continues to support our local industry to develop new games and market these to the world.

This is an incredibly exciting industry and the exhibition at Gamescom is an opportunity to showcase South Australia’s talented game developers and for them to meet with international publishers at the largest video game event in the world.