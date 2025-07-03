Conflagration invoked, Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes firefighters, equipment to Cold Springs Fire

A quick, wind-driven fire in Umatilla County prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize four task forces and an incident management team. The Cold Springs Fire was reported on Wednesday afternoon and raced to more than 1,000 acres as of late afternoon, according to Umatilla County Fire District 1. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has issued levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices for those living near the fire.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal initially sent help through immediate response on Wednesday afternoon, with two structural task forces from Clackamas and Washington counties and air support through agreements with the Oregon Department of Forestry. To provide additional help, the agency is mobilizing its Green Incident Management Team and two more task forces.

The OSFM Green Incident Management Team will take command of the fire Thursday at 9 a.m.

“The latest wildfire forecast for July and August is extremely concerning,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Over the last 48 hours, we saw thousands of lightning strikes across the state, and Red Flag Warnings issued for critical fire danger. I’m calling on everyone to pay attention to the conditions and take the necessary steps to prevent sparking a human-caused fire.”

For fire updates until the Green Incident Management Team takes command, please follow the Umatilla County Fire District 1. For evacuation information, please follow the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the third time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked in 2025, and the third immediate response for the Oregon State Fire Marshal.