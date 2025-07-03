Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway rehabilitation continues toward Kahuku

Main, News Posted on Jul 2, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the continuation of the current improvement project, Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation – From Waimea Bay Beach Park to ʻŌpaeʻula Stream Bridge, along with its typical work schedule.

This week, crews are finishing repaving work on Joseph P. Leong Highway from the Helemano Uka Stream Bridge to the Hale‘iwa Town intersection with Kamehameha Highway.

On Monday, July 7, to better optimize productivity, work hours will begin earlier, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and work will begin repaving from the Hale‘iwa Town intersection toward Laniakea Beach Park, weather permitting.

Crews will monitor traffic conditions to evaluate the effectiveness of daytime work in this area. HDOT will suspend daytime work if impacts of this work become significant. These portions will be revisited when night work is able to be performed.

The estimated completion date of this project is December 2025, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

