'The Day Sweetie Pie Died' Gently Introduces Readers to the Concept of Death Through a Common Childhood Experience

'The Day Sweetie Pie Died' by Laurie Sharp Belle Isle Books's logo

written by Laurie Sharp; illustrated by Emily Hurst Pritchett; on sale April 29, 2025

A valuable[,] age-appropriate tool to gently reduce the fear and mystique about death. . . . Not only great as a stand-alone read, but . . . an asset to every home, school, or public library.” — Gene Horton, teacher-counselor; and Barbara Horton, teacher-librarian

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is proud to announce the release of a new picture book for children aged 4 to 9, ' The Day Sweetie Pie Died ,' written by Laurie Sharp and illustrated by Emily Hurst Pritchett.Maggie and her classmates all love their sweet classroom guinea pig, Sweetie Pie. So when, one day, they come to school and discover they will not be able to see her again, many of the children are confused. For many of the children, it’s the first time they’ve had to learn that loved ones can unexpectedly vanish from their lives—and many don’t understand exactly what this means.Fortunately, the children’s kind teacher is there to explain and console the class. She calms their fears, tells them it’s alright to feel big emotions, and offers suggestions for how to remember their pet in the ways that best resonate with each of them. And when the time comes and the children’s tributes are finished, she helps them return Sweetie Pie to the earth.In this poignant companion for parents and guardians of every child, author Laurie Sharp shares her philosophy that death, like life, must be accepted, as the two are partners, walking hand in hand; and that children should be prepared to face the deaths of their own beloved pets, or even friends and relatives, when these events inevitably occur in their lives. Through her carefully crafted story, she depicts the grieving process while explaining the realities of death in a gentle but honest way—one that children everywhere, both already grieving or just learning about death, will understand, and hopefully, embrace.Softly illustrated with watercolor art as gentle as the words it accompanies, and filled with hope and joy as well as an important acknowledgment of sadness where it is merited, 'The Day Sweetie Pie Died' released April 29, 2025.'Maggie loves attending school, where she and her friends get to play, collect nature treasures, and ride trikes together. Best of all, Maggie looks forward to hearing the class guinea pig, Sweetie Pie’s, daily greeting of “Whee, whee, whee, whee, whee, whee, wheat!” But today, Ms. Lamms has sad news for the class: Sweetie Pie has died, and they won’t be able to see her anymore. Alongside their grief and worries, Maggie and her classmates devise a plan to show their love for the best guinea pig ever!''About the Author'Laurie Sharp has been a pre-kindergarten teacher for more than three decades. In both her outdoor teaching and her writing, she finds inspiration in the wondrous cycles of life and nature. Laurie splits her time between her ranchette in central Texas and her family’s lake house in the north woods of Wisconsin. When she’s not writing, she can be found caring for—and being inspired by—her pets, farm animals, and wildlife. You can learn more about Laurie at her website, lmsharpbooks.com.'About the Illustrator'Emily Hurst Pritchett grew up in western New York and has loved to draw and paint all her life. She studied illustration at Brigham Young University. She loves to read books for kids and grown-ups, sing, dance, and play video games. She currently lives abroad in Colombia with her husband and two children. You can find more about Emily at her website, emilypritchettart.com.Interviews available upon request.Belle Isle Books is an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.'The Day Sweetie Pie Died' (hardcover, 32 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $15.95 / Kindle e-book $4.99 / audiobook $6.99) is available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

