CBP officers in Buffalo discover stolen firearm on U.S. citizen

. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, encountered a male United States citizen in possession of a firearm that was stolen out of Florida.

CBP officers encountered a male United States citizen driving a New York plated vehicle, Tuesday. The driver made a U-turn on the Peace Bridge and attempted to avoid the inspection process. Contact with the vehicle was made and a loaded firearm was secured from the driver, who was subsequently escorted to secondary for further inspection.

During further investigation, the firearm was listed in National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen out of Tarpon Springs, Florida.

“Our officers continue to remain dedicated and vigilant, enforcement focused, and committed to ensuring the safety of our community,” said Acting Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “I’m proud of their efforts to remove stolen weapons from our streets, potentially preventing any number of dangerous situations.”

After processing and confirming the stolen weapon, the driver was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to face charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

