AMO halts yola attempting to smuggle 170 pounds of cocaine near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico — Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nabbed a yola-type vessel today arresting 2 aliens from the Dominican Republic and seizing 170 pounds (76.6 kilograms) of cocaine in western Puerto Rico. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $1.3 million.

On the early morning of July 2, Caribbean Air and Marine Operations and a Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) detected one 20 feet blue and red trim single engine yola vessel, approximately 18 nautical miles west of Desecheo Island.

The crew of the MEA contacted the AMO Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit deploying two Coastal Interceptor vessel, which were able to intercept the vessel.

Inside the vessel the Marine Interdiction agents found four bales of suspected contraband and two men from the Dominican Republic without proper documentation to enter or remain in the United States legally.

The aliens and the contraband were transferred to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for investigation and prosecution.

