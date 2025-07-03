SMDV Secures Landmark Win Against Aputure: China Bans Sales of Infringing Products

SMDV: Original gear for original work, trusted by creators worldwide. The patented SMDV Flip 36 Softbox shown fully expanded and folded, highlighting its portability and quick setup. Aputure Light Dome III, ruled in China as infringing SMDV’s patented foldable softbox technology.

In a decisive patent victory, SMDV halts Aputure’s sales and manufacturing in China, urging global consumers and partners to stay alert to protect creative work

We will continue to protect the value of genuine technology, supporting creators globally while standing firm against unfair practices in the industry.” — SMDV Representative

BUSAN, 부산광역시, SOUTH KOREA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMDV, a leading innovator in the photo and video equipment industry, announced it has won its final patent infringement lawsuit in China against Aputure regarding its patented FLIP foldable softbox technology. On May 19, 2025, the Guangdong High People’s Court ruled that the Aputure Light Dome III and Light Dome Mini III infringed SMDV’s patent, ordering an immediate ban on manufacturing, sales, distribution, and sales authorization of these products in China, along with the destruction of all related inventory and molds and the payment of damages.The ruling is now final and conclusive, meaning Aputure can no longer contest the finding of infringement in China. Consumers worldwide should be aware that any ‘Made in China’ Aputure Light Dome III products sold internationally may have been illegally manufactured and exported, raising serious concerns about the supply chain integrity and the risk of unknowingly purchasing infringing products.Aputure argued it was not directly involved in manufacturing, but the court found that Aputure directed and controlled OEM manufacturers by setting technical and quality standards while using its branding, establishing Aputure’s legal responsibility for the infringing products. This case reaffirms that even globally recognized brands cannot justify commercial gains through the unauthorized use of patented technology.Founded by photographers and developers who understand the real-world needs of creators, SMDV has always believed that equipment should empower photographers and videographers to focus on their creative work without hindrance. The company’s mission is to create the joy of photography by eliminating the frustrations that come with cumbersome or poorly designed equipment, a commitment reflected in the development of the FLIP softbox, which offers a one-second setup and takedown, exceptional durability, and premium quality trusted by creators worldwide.“It is disheartening that our carefully developed concept and products like the FLIP are sometimes overshadowed in the market by low-quality, poorly constructed imitations that undermine consumer trust,” said an SMDV spokesperson. “This is why we place the highest priority on ensuring that creators and consumers can clearly understand SMDV’s mission and access genuine products through effective distribution and communication.”SMDV holds related patents in the United States, Korea, Japan, and Europe, underscoring its commitment to protecting creator rights and fair trade globally. This victory is not only a win for SMDV but also a win for creators, consumers, and the protection of fair trade principles across the industry. The company will continue to protect the value of genuine products and technology while responding firmly to any cases that infringe on rightful technology and consumer rights in global markets.Original gear for Original workSMDVThis ruling was issued under case number(2024)粤知民终1153 号 by the Guangdong High People's Court.Legal representation for the case was provided by Guangdong Zhuojian Law Firm. (广东卓建律师事务所律师)Contact: Zhuojian Law Firm, Guangdong, China. Tel: +86-755-3305-0833 | Website: https://www.lawzj.cn/

Set Up Your Softbox in 1 Second: SMDV Flip Softbox Quick Demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.