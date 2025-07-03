AHA podcast, video highlight devastating impacts Medicaid cuts could have on rural behavioral health care

Jon Ulven, Ph.D., behavioral health psychologist and chair of adult psychology at Sanford Health, details the fragile behavioral health landscape in rural America and how Medicaid cuts could deepen gaps in health care access and resources in both a new AHA podcast and the latest video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care.”

