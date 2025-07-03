Calgary Hypnotherapist Shannon Shade Featured in International Best-Seller

Calgary-based hypnotherapist Shannon Shade featured in the best-selling book "Awakened Hearts," offering insights into healing trauma, anxiety, and grief.

A story of spiritual awakening and the sacred integration of body, brain, and soul—reminding us that healing happens when all parts are tended to.

Even with all the spiritual insight, my healing had to include my human self: the body, the mind, and the heart. That too is sacred. That too is awakening.” — Shannon Shade

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streetwise and Soul-Led: Local Hypnotherapist's Inspiring Story Featured in Best-Selling Book, Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless PossibilitiesShannon Shade, RCH, a Registered and Accredited Clinical Hypnotherapist based in Calgary, Alberta, has been featured as a contributing author in the international best-selling book Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities, launched June 23, 2025.Her chapter, titled Streetwise and Soul-Led, tells the story of her transformation from a difficult start in life—including navigating street life and survival mode in East Vancouver—to becoming a hypnotherapist, music educator, and healing practitioner helping others rewire their brains, regulate their nervous systems, and reclaim their sense of self.Shade blends trauma-informed practices, neuroplasticity, nervous system regulation, and sharpened instincts in her current work. She combines science and inner alchemy to help clients transform their challenges into something more positive — even purposeful. Her journey is proof that healing is possible, even after life’s messiest chapters."My heart is all over this chapter," says Shade. "There were times in my life where I came across a story or book exactly when I needed it. Something would shift. That’s what I hope this story can do for someone else. Even if it reaches just one person—that would mean everything."She adds, "While many of us know we’re more than just a brain and a body, we still have brains and bodies—and these need to be tended to with compassion and care. That’s what I help people do."Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities includes contributions from 32 authors, including internationally recognized names like Marci Shimoff (Chicken Soup for the Woman's Soul, The Secret) and Karen Weaver. Each story in the book offers hope, transformation, and a reminder that you are not alone.This isn’t Shade’s first publication. Her writing was previously featured in Mediumship: Sacred Communications with Loved Ones Across the Veil by Suzanne Giesemann.Awakened Hearts: Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities is now available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover on Amazon and other retailers. Find it here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FD87KCZ1 Learn more about Shannon Shade and her clinical hypnotherapy services at www.shannonshypnotherapy.com Media Contact: Shannon Shade, RCH,Registered & Accredited Clinical HypnotherapistBest Selling Author@shannonshadehypnotherapy

