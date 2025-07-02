DHS Shatters Nationwide Border Records, Once Again Delivering the Most Secure Border in American History 

Under President Trump, June Preliminary Numbers Show Encounters and Apprehensions at Record Lows

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the lowest nationwide encounters and apprehensions in history—shattering record lows set earlier this year under the Trump Administration.

In June, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had the lowest number of nationwide encounters in CBP history at 25,243. This is 12% lower than the previous record set by President Trump in February 2025. That is 89% lower than the monthly average for years 2021-2024.

Nationwide U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) apprehensions were at 8,039, breaking the previous record from March 2025. This is a dramatic decrease from last June when there 11,414 apprehensions made in just the first 3 days of the month.

Along the Southwest Border, USBP apprehensions dropped to 6,070 , a 15% decline from March 2025. Last year, in just the first two days of June, Border Patrol had more than 7,000 Southwest Border apprehensions.

Notably, on June 28, Border Patrol recorded only 137 apprehensions across the entire Southwest Border— the lowest single-day total in a quarter of a century.

Gotaways fell 90% compared to June 2024. And for the second month in a row, USBP reported zero releases—reinforcing the Administration’s commitment to ending catch-and-release policies.

“The numbers don’t lie—under President Trump’s leadership, DHS and CBP have shattered records and delivered the most secure border in American history. The world is hearing our message: the border is closed to law breakers,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Under President Trump, our Border Patrol agents are empowered to do their job once again, secure our border and protect the American people.”