Governor Stein Kicks Off Annual School Supply Drive to Deliver Supplies to North Carolina Schools

NORTH CAROLINA, July 2 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined educators, advocates, and State Employees Credit Union (SECU) members to kick off the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive. The Governor also made a donation of a box of binders, a calculator, a set of sticky notes, and a box of Kleenex to the supply drive.

“North Carolina’s students need classrooms that are well-equipped,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to continue my office’s partnership with SECU to ensure a brighter future for our kids and strengthen our public schools. I encourage North Carolinians to visit their local SECU branch and donate supplies if they are able.”

“We are pleased to once again join in this effort to make a positive difference for our teachers and students all across the state,” said SECU Chief Delivery Officer Jamie Applequist. “With branches in all 100 North Carolina counties, SECU is well-positioned to serve as collection sites for the Governor’s School Supply Drive. Our state’s public school employees and their families are part of our core membership base at SECU, and this is another excellent way we can help support our members and communities.”

For several years, the Office of the Governor has partnered with the State Employees Credit Union and Communities in Schools of North Carolina to encourage North Carolinians to donate school supplies to local classrooms. SECU branches place donation boxes at branch locations and encourage customers to donate. The Office of the Governor and cabinet agencies also collect donations throughout the supply drive. This year’s Governor’s school supply drive runs from June 30th – August 1st.

Requested supplies include:

Paper - all types, including copy paper

Pens and pencils

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

USB flash drives

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

Paper towels

Click here to find an SECU location near you.