BIA BORINN GUEST STARS IN NETFLIX'S THE GRINGO HUNTERS FOLLOWING WAVE OF BRAZILIAN TALENT IN HOLLYWOOD

Actress Bia Borinn in Netflix's The Gringo Hunters

It’s an exciting moment for Brazilian artists in the global industry. We’ll be seeing a lot more of us in international productions and in Hollywood.” — Bia Borinn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXCLUSIVE: Brazilian-American actress Bia Borinn has joined the cast of The Gringo Hunters as a guest star in Netflix’s new cross-border crime drama, produced by Imagine Entertainment, Redrum, and Netflix.

The series, which recently premiered to critical buzz, follows an elite Mexican police unit tasked with tracking down and deporting American fugitives hiding south of the border. Based on a real-life task force, The Gringo Hunters offers a sharp inversion of the typical immigration narrative, spotlighting Mexican law enforcement as they send criminals back to the U.S. The project includes cinematographer Adrian Teijido, from the critically acclaimed Brazilian film Ainda Estou Aqui (I’m Still Here).

Bia, who filmed her scenes over ten days in Mexico City in 2024, called the experience both creatively rich and culturally resonant:

“It’s impressive how similar Mexicans and Brazilians are. I’m from São Paulo and felt completely at home in Mexico City,” she said.

The actress—fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish—performs in Spanish in the role, which she describes as “surprising” and still under wraps due to Netflix's confidentiality terms.

The timing of her casting comes as Brazilian talent gains serious traction on the international stage. Just this year, I’m Still Here won Best International Feature at the Oscars, while Fernanda Torres took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in the film.

“It’s an exciting moment for Brazilian artists in the global industry,” Borinn said. “I think we’ll be seeing a lot more of us in international productions and in Hollywood.”

Well known within the Latin-Brazilian creative scene in Los Angeles, Borinn has served as the official host of the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival for the past three years—and is set to appear on this year’s official festival poster.

A passionate advocate for representation, she is involved with groups like Latinas Acting Up and is co-founder of Brazilian Play and Learn, an educational nonprofit supporting heritage Portuguese learners in the U.S. and she is producing her first Theatre Play in Los Angeles.

“I came to the U.S. as an immigrant ten years ago. I’m now a U.S. citizen, but once an immigrant, always an immigrant,” she said. “You always feel connected to both homes."

She also emphasized the timely resonance of The Gringo Hunters:

“It’s going to be powerful to watch audiences react to Americans being deported from Mexico. It challenges stereotypes at a moment when immigration is such a central issue in the U.S.”

Borinn called the cast and crew “incredibly professional, generous, and creative,” and said she’s eager to work on more cross-cultural projects between Mexico and the United States.

The Gringo Hunters premieres globally on Netflix on July 9th.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.