Dissolved Corporation Not Limited to Defending Action Against It, May Also Sue—Appeals Court

The Court of Appeal for this district has ordered reinstatement of an action that was dismissed because the plaintiff corporation had been dissolved. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Rupert A. Byrdsong granted a motion by defendant Yuan Hao “Eric” Cheng to terminate the suit against him for alleged corporate looting on the ground that plaintiff E&E Optics, Inc. is no longer in existence.

