DC Announces 2026 Proposed Health Insurance Rates

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) has received 188 proposed health insurance plan rates for annual review in advance of open enrollment for plan year 2026. The proposed rates were submitted for DC Health Link, the District of Columbia’s health insurance marketplace, from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Kaiser and United Healthcare.

The proposed rates are for individuals, families and small businesses for the 2026 plan year. Overall, the number of plans submitted for 2026 is down by 10 from those submitted for 2025. The number of small group plans decreased from 171 to 161 while the number of individual plans remained at 27.

“DISB remains committed to a transparent rate review process and to ensuring that health insurance benefits in the District are fairly priced” said DISB Commissioner Karima M. Woods. “We look forward to hearing from the public and working with stakeholders to ensure that final rates uphold the Bowser Administration’s vision to serve the best interests of our community.”

In the individual market, CareFirst proposed an average increase of 4.1 percent for HMO plans and 12.6 percent for insurance plans. Kaiser proposed an average increase of 12.9 percent. For small group plans, CareFirst filed average rate increases of 10.1 percent for HMO plans and 8.4 percent for the insurance plans. Kaiser proposed an average increase of 10.1 percent. Finally, United Healthcare proposed an average increase of 8.5 percent and 10.1 percent for its two HMOs and 7.8 percent for its insurance plan.

The Department is scrutinizing the proposed rates and will make a determination on final rates after a public hearing in September. Information on the proposed individual and small group rates is available here.

Information on the proposed individual and small group rates is available here.

For additional information on the District's Health Rate Review Process, visit here.



The public can comment on the proposed rates by sending an email to [email protected]

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser